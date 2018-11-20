After years of work, the expansion of John Deere Road is essentially complete.
The Illinois Department of Transportation has spent the last several years widening nearly three miles of the roadway, which has business districts along its length. The $68 million project has included a new overpass connecting 41st Avenue Drive to Coaltown Road and the expansion of the roadway to six lanes from Moline's 38th Street to 70th Street.
Tuesday morning, city and IDOT officials announced that all lanes of Deere Road were expected to be completely open by the end of the day, and the ramp from Interstate 74 onto eastbound Deere Road was scheduled to reopen Wednesday.
"The hard work paid off, and we've got an improvement here we can all be proud of," said Ryan Hippen, construction and field engineer with the Illinois Department of Transportation.
Moline Mayor Stephanie Acri said the opening is happening just in time for the holiday shopping season.
"The timing is exquisite," she said.