Johnson County officials condemn ‘vile’ writings of Muscatine County Jail chief

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

IOWA CITY — “Vile” and “insulting” are two of the words Johnson County officials use to describe the writings of a Muscatine County Jail official who has expressed anti-Muslim and homophobic sentiments online.

During a work session Tuesday, the Johnson County Board of Supervisors and Johnson County Sheriff Lonny Pulkrabek are scheduled to discuss those writings and what they mean to a long-standing relationship between the two county jails.

The Sheriff’s Office here has had an agreement with Muscatine County to house extra jail inmates there. As of Monday, neither Pulkrabek nor Board of Supervisors Chairman Rod Sullivan suggested that would change.

“I have a good relationship with the sheriff,” Pulkrabek said of his Muscatine County counterpart. “I anticipate having a conversation with him about it. I don’t have any preconceived notions about how that’s going to go.”

Earlier this month, the Iowa Capital Dispatch reported on the writings of Muscatine Jail County Administrator Dean Naylor, as well on as videos he has published on YouTube. In one post, Naylor writes that “Muslims are at war with Christians and Jews”