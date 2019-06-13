From 8-9 a.m. Friday, "Fly the Flag High" will be held in observance of Flag Day.
The public is welcome to watch or participate. Volunteers on the Centennial Bridge will hold flags high above the Mississippi River in honor of members of the military, veterans and the United States.
Volunteers are asked to report by 7:20 a.m. to the staging area at Second and Gaines streets, Davenport. Parking is available either in the city parking lot at Gaines Street and River Drive or at Modern Woodmen Park parking lot.
Participants will be required to sign a waiver, including one for children in their care.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
After a brief ceremony at 7:30 a.m., flags provided by the Patriot Riders and the Quad-City AM and Noon Optimist Clubs will be distributed, and the walk to the bridge will begin. At 9 a.m. volunteers will return to the staging area.
Spectators are welcome at the third baseline seats at Modern Woodmen Park. Other viewing sites include LeClaire Park, Davenport or Schwiebert Riverfront Park, Rock Island.