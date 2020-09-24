Jonesing for a cuppa? New coffee houses open in Moline and LeClaire

It isn’t often that the stars align and things fall into place. But fortunately for a few new coffee shop owners and the folks who live and work near their Moline and LeClaire locations, that’s exactly what happened this year, even in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In May, Kick Serve Coffee opened at 1901 7th St., Moline. Across the river, around the same time, Cody Road Coffee opened at 114 N. Cody Road, LeClaire.
Kick Serve Coffee’s glowing, modern signage and tennis ball logo shines like a beacon on the corner of 19th avenue and 7th street, beckoning passersby to caffeinate.
Jackie and Tom Slininger, of Moline, opened the drive-thru coffee joint just one year after the idea began to brew in their minds.
The two met playing tennis, Jackie said, and go to the Tennis Club often, and in their spare time, enjoy driving around and stopping at various coffee shops. Both always wanted to be entrepreneurs.
Then, the “opportunity just kind of came up ... just to have our own place,” she said. “It just kind of sparked from there.”
While Slininger said she has a master of business administration degree and has managed businesses in the past, “I had no idea how to start a business.” There was a lot of fear and a lot of learning, she said, but the two decided they could figure it out as they went.
“It was just a matter of taking that leap,” she said.
After meeting with a real estate agent and figuring out what sort of capital they would need to get going, they found a “lovely, undeveloped” lot in Moline, and filled in informational gaps by talking with others.
The two have four children, and by day, Slininger is a software analyst at John Deere and her husband is a teacher in the Moline School District. At first, the couple wanted a sit-in cafe, but realized a drive-thru-only location would allow them to keep their day jobs and own a coffee shop at the same time.
They found that a smaller building would allow more cars to pull into the lot, and arranging two stations inside would provide an efficient system to serve customers. “I like building Legos and I like designing things,” she said, so “that part was the most fun for me.”
Slininger designed the set up and took it to an architect, and the building came to life.
“It all went really well from that point on,” she said. While they dealt with a few hiccups, “looking back, it was really pretty seamless.”
Slininger said because the two are athletic and enjoy sports, tennis especially, they liked the idea of having a tennis-themed coffee shop with bright colors.
The couple concocted recipes to consistently craft their lineup of offerings, ranging from standard coffee fare with “our own little spin,” to blended and energy drinks, smoothies and more, all with sporty, tennis-centric names.
The “whole idea was to be bright and exciting and enthusiastic. … I think that's our personalities,” she said. “That’s what we try and put out there.”
Kick Serve is open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. For more information, including a menu, visit kickservecoffee.com or facebook.com/kickservecoffee.
In LeClaire, townies and tourists alike are drawn into Cody Road Coffee for its warm, rustic and historic charm. Sheila Volrath of DeWitt, and Jennifer Gehrls of Eldridge, came together with their families to pull the shop together in just about four months.
Volrath said the spot is located in part of a building she owns, and she was left with a small vacant spot there in January. She has a couple of Airbnbs downtown LeClaire, too, and often is asked where visitors can snag some coffee.
“I knew that a coffee shop was something that was (a) need in this community, and so (I) decided to put a coffee shop in that space,” she said.
After talking with their good friends, the Gehrls family, about the idea, “I asked Jennifer to be my business partner, and I don’t think she took a breath” before saying yes, Volrath said.
Gehrls owns Subway restaurants in the area, Volrath said, so “she’s a perfect person for me to have as a business partner,” as she has food service experience and has worked with the health department, and more, Volrath said.
“I just thought it was a great idea right away, and I knew there was nothing really like that down there,” Gehrls said. “It just seemed like a really good fit and a good idea.”
Volrath’s husband, Jay, came up with the name, the two said, and the families began building the concept from there, with construction beginning around March.
“We wanted to tie it in with LeClaire and the history (here),” Gehrls said. “We kind of all came up with the Buffalo Bill idea,” which gave them a theme to work with.
Designing the space and rolling with it “was just a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s taken all of us to put it together.”
Once they had a sort of western, rustic and historical concept in mind, Gehrls' husband, Kent, a talented carpenter, went to work, using barn wood here and bits of tin there to revamp the space. They settled on a buffalo for their logo, and named their drinks after horses and more.
Volrath’s daughter, Karlee, and Gehrls’ daughter, Dana, who each are in their late teens, also played instrumental roles at the shop from logo design and drink ideas, to social media and web.
“It’s just a little bit of everybody” working together, Gehrls said. “It’s been amazing.”
The two said they worked with their distributor from Country Club Coffee in Davenport to roast signature blends, and snagged its baked goods from the folks at Blissfully Baked in LeClaire. It also offers all of the standard coffee beverages, energy drinks and more, as well as apparel, the women said.
Opening during a pandemic didn’t seem to pose many challenges for neither company. Slininger said Kick Serve has been so busy she has had to keep products at home and bring them daily to the shop because they’re out of storage. Volrath said Cody Road Coffee so far has seen visitors from all over the place, and it has been well received by folks and businesses in the area.
“It’s not just a coffee shop,” Volrath said. "It’s an experience … and it fits LeClaire.”
Cody Road Coffee is open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 6 a.m.-5 p.m. Friday, 7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Saturday, and 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, including a menu, visit codyrdcoffee.com or facebook.com/codyrdcoffee.