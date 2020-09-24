Jonesing for a cuppa? New coffee houses open in Moline and LeClaire

After talking with their good friends, the Gehrls family, about the idea, “I asked Jennifer to be my business partner, and I don’t think she took a breath” before saying yes, Volrath said.

Gehrls owns Subway restaurants in the area, Volrath said, so “she’s a perfect person for me to have as a business partner,” as she has food service experience and has worked with the health department, and more, Volrath said.

“I just thought it was a great idea right away, and I knew there was nothing really like that down there,” Gehrls said. “It just seemed like a really good fit and a good idea.”

Volrath’s husband, Jay, came up with the name, the two said, and the families began building the concept from there, with construction beginning around March.

“We wanted to tie it in with LeClaire and the history (here),” Gehrls said. “We kind of all came up with the Buffalo Bill idea,” which gave them a theme to work with.

Designing the space and rolling with it “was just a lot of fun,” she said. “It’s taken all of us to put it together.”