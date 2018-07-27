Robert Beverlin had a challenge for his twin 12-year-old boys, Keith and Heath.
The two boys would run their first, and only, race in the 21st annual Arconic Jr. Bix 7, and the winner between the two would get $20 from dad.
Long before their race began Friday night on the streets around the Quad-City Times in downtown Davenport, the two boys were in the process of punching each other. During some of the horseplay, Heath broke his glasses.
“I plan on winning the $20,” Heath said. “I play mean.”
Robert Beverlin had his hands full with the youngest of his seven children.
“They’re always doing this,” he said of his sons' horseplay.
The Beverlin twins were among the approximately 1,950 children who signed up for this year’s Jr. Bix.
Bentley Meisch, 6, and Breightyn Meish, 5, had their grandparents, Bill and Sheila Meisch of Davenport, sign them up.
“This is her third race and it’s his fourth,” Sheila Meisch said of the number of times the children have participated in Jr. Bix. “They love to run.”
The children also love to run around with their grandparents while they are walking in the neighborhood. “It gets the energy out of them,” Sheila Meisch said with a bit of a wink in her eye.
In addition to the heats that began with crawlers and extended through 12-year-olds, there was a parking lot full of food — including hot dogs, pop and Whitey's popsicles. There also were postrace games and other activities. All finishers received T-shirts and medals.
John Riches, spokesman for Arconic, looked over the crowds and was happy with how many people showed up this year.
“The weather is perfect,” Riches said. “The crowd is bigger this year than last. The weather may not be the only reason, but it is very nice out.”
The high temperature Friday reached 80 degrees at 2:28 p.m. Friday and began falling after that. A light wind out of the northwest insured a comfortable run for all.
Josephine “Joey” Peiffer, 6, of Davenport, moved over to the big girl races on 4th Street this year. She was with the younger kids last year on 3rd Street.
“I do like running,” Joey said as she showed off her medal and got her bib signed by running legend Bill Rodgers who was signing autographs for the kids and adults at the event.
Latasia Green, 9, of Moline, ran her first Jr. Bix. “I do enjoy running,” Latasia said. “This was fun. I plan on running when I get to high school.”
The pedigree for Green is there. Her grandfather is the Rev. Jerome Green, 63, of Davenport, who in 1972 and 1973 was state track champion at Davenport Central High School.
As the 12-year-old boys got ready to run, Keith and Heath Beverlin continued to talk smack and harass one another.
At the starting line, things calmed down. When the horn sounded, the crowd was off, with Keith taking the lead immediately.
Soon, Keith was on his way back and over the finish line.
“He wins the $20,” Robert Beverlin said.