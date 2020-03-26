Judge asked to order Davenport commissioners to 'stand down'

“No business has been conducted by the Civil Rights Commission because of this deadlock,” Davidson said. “Right now, the city has no Civil Rights Commission … because the commission cannot function.”

Iowa law requires larger cities like Davenport to have standing civil rights commissions.

Davidson said Greenwalt, Bribiesco-Ledger, Mayfield and Roberson could continue to attend meetings, along with other members of the public.

Before the four spoke, they asked Latham for a continuance, saying they were given insufficient notification the previously scheduled hearing on the motion would be heard Thursday by conference call.

Replied the judge: “I know this is difficult. The fact is, this is necessary, due to the pandemic we have.”

Davidson and the commissioners argued their interpretations of city code as it relates to the appointment of commissioners. One point in dispute is whether the current five commissioners (two seats are vacant) did and/or should have taken an oath.

“None of the people appointed have been sworn in,” Bribiesco-Ledger said, adding, “There was no vacancy created. We never stepped aside.”