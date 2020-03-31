You are the owner of this article.
Judge: Former Davenport Civil Rights commissioners will stand down
Judge: Former Davenport Civil Rights commissioners will stand down

Civil Rights Commission 3.10.20

At the Tues., March 10 meeting of Davenport's Civil Rights Commission, appointed commissioners sit at the table with individuals who claim to be commissioners despite the city saying they are not.

 Graham Ambrose

A Scott County District judge has ruled in favor of the City of Davenport and its mayor, granting a temporary injunction that bars four former commissioners from continuing to be involved with the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.

The injunction is a temporary legal remedy for maintaining the status quo of parties as they await final judgment. The year-plus-long dispute over the standing of four former commissioners has not yet worked through the court system.

Judge Henry Latham heard by teleconference Thursday from the city's attorney and the four former commissioners before entering his ruling. The former commissioners are Susan Greenwalt, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, Clyde Mayfield and Helen Roberson. They maintain they still are members of the commission, even though their terms have expired and five of the seven seats on the commission have been filled.

Latham's ruling does not bar the foursome from attending public meetings of the commission.

In granting the temporary injunction, the judge wrote: "The Defendants are temporarily enjoined from holding themselves out to the public as commissioners on the DCRC, asserting any right to act as a commissioner on behalf of the DCRC and participating as a commissioner at any DCRC  meetings."

