Judge hears arguments in Scott County supervisor's appeal of vacancy panel ruling

In the bill sponsored by Davenport Republican state Sen. Roby Smith is a provision that allows for a waiver of one of the positions on the conference board, thereby resolving the potential conflict, Ostergren said.

Attorney John Larew, representing Scott County residents who petitioned for the March 15 vacancy hearing before the panel, argued the newly enacted state law is not retroactive and Maxwell vacated his office when he assumed his newly elected position to the North Scott school board in November 2019. Larew also argued differing Iowa Attorney General opinions over the years do not sufficiently and specifically address the issue, are only advisory and do not carry the weight of law.

Instead, Larew cited a 1965 Iowa Supreme Court ruling referenced by Scott County Attorney Michael Walton in a memo to county officials last month.

In the memo, Walton stated that Maxwell serving dual roles on the Davenport board conflicted with Iowa administrative code. And, according to the Supreme Court ruling, "if a person, while occupying one office, accepts another incompatible with the first, he ipso facto vacates the first office."