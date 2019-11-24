Judge John Bell, Coal Valley, dies unexpectedly

A longtime Quad-City justice leader died unexpectedly Friday.
John L. Bell, 66, of Coal Valley, retired Circuit Court Judge of the 14th Circuit, died at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.
The Village of Coal Valley Police Department posted a Facebook page tribute: “Retired Judge John Bell was a great man, friend and public servant. The chief, officers and staff of the Coal Valley Police Department wish to express our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends.”
Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson played golf with Bell in the annual Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by Morrie Unterscheidt in memory of his son, to raise scholarship money for Quad-City students.
"(Bell) and his wife Donna are super people,” Gustafson said. “I can’t believe he’s passed. It’s absolutely tragic and my heart goes out to Donna and the rest of the family.”
You have free articles remaining.
Funeral services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Visitation will be 3-7 p.m. Tuesday at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111 1st St. A, Moline. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery, Davenport. Memorials may be made to Crime Stoppers of the Quad-Cities, which Bell supported for many years. Bell, who was president of the Crime Stoppers board of directors, was in attendance in September at the Crime Stoppers USA Conference in Tempe, Arizona.
Bell was born Feb. 16, 1953, in Davenport, the son of John A. and Bernice (Beyer) Bell. He married Donna Chumbley on July 15, 2006, in Moline.
He graduated from law school in 1982 and began his legal career at Shoede, Bell, Scott and Panousis law firm.
In 2014, Bell retired as a circuit court judge.
He served on the boards at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Regional Health System, Robert Young Center, Center for Alcohol and Drug Services and the Optimist Club. An avid Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Cardinals fan, he enjoyed golfing and wagering on athletic events, according to his obituary.
To see the obituary or leave condolences, go to www.RaffertyFunerals.com.
Tom Geyer contributed to this story.