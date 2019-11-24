Judge John Bell, Coal Valley, dies unexpectedly

A longtime Quad-City justice leader died unexpectedly Friday.

John L. Bell, 66, of Coal Valley, retired Circuit Court Judge of the 14th Circuit, died at Genesis Medical Center, Illini Campus, Silvis.

The Village of Coal Valley Police Department posted a Facebook page tribute: “Retired Judge John Bell was a great man, friend and public servant. The chief, officers and staff of the Coal Valley Police Department wish to express our sincere condolences and prayers to the family and friends.”

Rock Island County Coroner Brian Gustafson played golf with Bell in the annual Chad Unterscheidt Memorial Golf Tournament, sponsored by Morrie Unterscheidt in memory of his son, to raise scholarship money for Quad-City students.

"(Bell) and his wife Donna are super people,” Gustafson said. “I can’t believe he’s passed. It’s absolutely tragic and my heart goes out to Donna and the rest of the family.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}