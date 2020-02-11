Judge orders Quad-City telemarketing operation to pay $2.6 million

A Polk County judge has ordered a Quad City-based telemarketing operation to pay nearly $2.6 million and also banned it from doing business after finding the operation had defrauded small businesses across the nation.

Polk County District Judge Heather Lauber granted Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s request for a summary judgment against owner Alphonso Barnum of Davenport, several of his associates and 10 companies, according to a Tuesday news release.

“We’re pleased that the judge found clear and convincing evidence to penalize Barnum and his partners,” Miller said in the release “He refused to respond to our requests at every turn, but our Consumer Protection Division persisted in bringing the defendants to justice.”

In December 2018, Miller sued Barnum and the others, alleging the defendants violated the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act by using deception, confusion and high-pressure tactics purportedly to sell advertisements for direct-mail pieces and promotional items such as high school sports posters and city information guides.