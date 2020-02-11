Judge orders Quad-City telemarketing operation to pay $2.6 million

A Polk County judge has ordered a Quad City-based telemarketing operation to pay nearly $2.6 million and also banned it from doing business after finding the operation had defrauded small businesses across the nation.
Polk County District Judge Heather Lauber granted Iowa Attorney General Tom Miller’s request for a summary judgment against owner Alphonso Barnum of Davenport, several of his associates and 10 companies, according to a Tuesday news release.
“We’re pleased that the judge found clear and convincing evidence to penalize Barnum and his partners,” Miller said in the release “He refused to respond to our requests at every turn, but our Consumer Protection Division persisted in bringing the defendants to justice.”
In December 2018, Miller sued Barnum and the others, alleging the defendants violated the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act by using deception, confusion and high-pressure tactics purportedly to sell advertisements for direct-mail pieces and promotional items such as high school sports posters and city information guides.
Lauber found in many cases the companies delivered no products. Barnum's agents called businesses and falsely told consumers that they had previously agreed to purchase advertising and their accounts would be sent to a collection agency unless the consumers paid that day. The consumers then would give the defendants credit-card or bank-account numbers as a result.
Defendants then made unauthorized charges against the victims’ accounts, including creating checks run through victims' bank accounts, the judge found.
Between January 2016 and January 2019, the defendants’ bank accounts received more than $1.94 million in deposits taken from consumers, according to the ruling.
“Even after the state initiated this lawsuit, the defendants continued to engage in unlawful practices,” Lauber wrote.
The defendants also falsely represented to consumers that they were a Christian or faith-based operation, the judge found.
The injunction and judgment of $2,581,055.41 were entered against Barnum; his wife, Lafayia Kay Barnum; his mother, Willie C. Nance; employees Kelsey J. Patterson and Henry Alexander Clark; and CW Promotions LLC; Top Faith Solutions LLC; City Wide Promotions LLC; New Start Media LLC; TFS LLC; Alumni Sports LLC; New Start Marketing; Xpreshion Multimedia; Xpreshion Multimedia LLC; and Greater Solutions LLC.
Lauber found 16 violations of the Consumer Fraud Act, and imposed the maximum amount allowed for each violation for a total of $640,000 in civil penalties.
The order includes $203,184 in restitution to seven consumers in Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, Texas, Idaho and Michigan who testified they lost money because of Barnum and the companies.
Lauber also ordered disgorgement in the amount of $1,737,151.41. Iowa law allows disgorgement when the state shows the defendants made illicit profits.
The judge also awarded attorney fees and costs to the state. Those will be determined later.
The permanent injunction prevents the defendants from conducting any business or activity involving telemarketing or the sale of advertising or promotional items.
The injunction applies to all “persons, corporations and business entities acting in concert or participating with the defendants,” including Paul Barnes, Misty Barnes, Destiney Hurstrom, Latosha Morrison, Joe Lewis and Joswa Lewis.
Another Polk County judge issued a temporary injunction in July 2019 to halt Barnum’s operations.
Miller reminded consumers never to give bank-account information or credit-card numbers to telemarketers or others over the phone.
An internet search shows consumers around the country have complained about some of the entities owned by Barnum, and New Start Media has an “F” rating from the Better Business Bureau.