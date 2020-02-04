Judge refuses bond reduction for Quad-City 'Fish Guy'

A judge denied a request for a reduced bond for the Quad-Cities' so-called “Fish Guy” Tuesday afternoon.
Peter D. Robinson, aka “The Fish Guy,” became a celebrity in the Quad-Cities and beyond in 2019. A photo of Robinson carrying a huge catfish he picked up March 28 near the downtown Davenport sky bridge went viral.
Robinson, 34, is being held in Scott County Jail on a $5,000 bond for a felony charge of forgery and a misdemeanor charge of third-degree fraud.
Police were called last month to EZ Money Check Cashing, 3606 Brady St., Davenport, for a report of Robinson trying to cash a check. EZ Money staff members contacted a person who said the check, for $873.57 for 47 ½ hours of work, was taken in a burglary.
Robinson admitted he did not work for the company and said “an unknown male” gave him the check.
Robinson, originally from Grand Mound, Iowa, has lived mostly in Davenport.
Last fall, images of Robinson carrying the fish through downtown Davenport became the subject of social-media memes. T-shirts with the image of Robinson, who was interviewed on television, radio and social media, were designed.
Judge Jeffrey Bert presided over brief bond-reduction hearings Tuesday afternoon in the Scott County Courthouse where, along with other Scott County Jail inmates, Robinson appeared via video, with the attorneys and judge in a courtroom.
Jack Schwartz, Robinson’s attorney, asked Robinson about his living situation and work history. Robinson said he has an apartment in Davenport, and that friends planned to help pay the rent.
He worked recently for a siding company and also did snow removal, Robinson said. He also has worked several other places, including Taco Bell, he said.
“I have a tendency to give up or work too much and burn myself out,” he said.
Assistant Scott County Attorney Robert Bradfield said Robinson has a “horrible assault record, and most of it on cops.”
Robinson admitted he was involved with an assault on an officer when he was 18 “and drunk at the time.”
Last year, Robinson was held in Scott County Jail on misdemeanor charges in connection with an assault on police officers and interference with official acts. Before that, he twice served time in prison.
He added he may become involved in civil cases against “some people who used my catfish guy without my permission.”