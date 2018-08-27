WATERLOO — A 4-year-old forensics report about evidence examined in the 1990 death of Jennifer Lewis wasn’t handed over to attorneys representing her alleged killer until less than a week before he is set to go on trial for a third time.
Stanley Carter Liggins, 56, is charged with murder in Lewis’ strangulation slaying in the Quad-Cities. Jennifer was 9 years old when she disappeared from her Rock Island home in September 1990; her body was found on fire on the playground of a Davenport school.
Liggins’ trail — his third after two overturned guilty verdicts — was moved to Waterloo because of pretrial publicity. Jury selection is scheduled to begin Tuesday at the Black Hawk County Courthouse.
During a conference Monday, Public Defender Aaron Hawbaker — who in recent weeks unsuccessfully asked the court to appoint a special master to ensure all evidence has been turned over to the defense — said prosecutors provided him with an April 2014 report by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation.
The report was turned over Thursday, only five days before trial, Hawbaker said.
“It is indeed exculpatory and important evidence that, in our opinion, was not produced until the Thursday before the trial was supposed to begin,” said Hawkbaker, who last week also asked the court to dismiss the charges or postpone the trial.
“It is a trace analysis report on examination of clothing to determine if there were any fibers on the clothing of Mr. Liggins and or Miss Lewis. It was a negative finding,” Hawbaker said.
District Court Judge Marlita Greve said the new information didn’t change her earlier rulings that dismissed the defense motions for a special master.
Scott County Attorney Michael Walton said the document was a lingering report from a 2014 decision to examine a sweater and jeans found in a suitcase in Liggins’ apartment in 1990 and the victim’s dress.
“We requested that the state lab examine the sweater for any fabric fibers from the dress. We also requested that all three clothing items are checked for DNA,” Walton said.
He said there was no evidence or testimony Liggins was wearing the sweater or jeans at the day of the crime.
Walton said the defense had been advised of the 2014 tests, and documents mentioning the tests had been provided to the defense earlier. He said the state disclosed to the defense other reports from the testing with the exception of fabric analysis reports done by one criminalist at the DCI lab.
He said he regretted the fabric report wasn’t turned over earlier but said the defense wasn’t hampered by the late discovery.
“I have never worked more diligently to produce everything we could produce to the defense … Despite all that, this was missed. Or I should say almost missed,” Walton said.
Liggins’ original trial was in 1993, and the difficulties of retrying a case more than two decades later was evident during Monday’s conference.
Walton said some of the evidence was damaged during flooding in the Scott County Courthouse basement, including a poster-sized aerial photo of the school grounds where Lewis’ body was found. He said there have been significant changes to the terrain in the years since the crime. Most of the exhibits have been recreated, Walton said.
Attorneys also discussed reading a transcript to the jury of a witness who testified during the first trial but now is unable to recall the events or testify because of her diminished mental state.