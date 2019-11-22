Judge to decide Scott County assessment dispute

McManus said the 21% increase would impact all apartment buildings, assisted living facilities, nursing homes and manufactured home parks across Scott County but outside of Davenport, which handles its own assessments. Davenport did not receive an equalization order from the state, he added.

The equalization order would boost multi-residential assessments by a total of $152 million across the county.

"I think it's justified to fight this and stand up to what I feel is a hefty, and unwarranted increase to multi-residential assessments," McManus said, adding he thinks "it is the right thing to do for Scott county multi-residential owners."

As of Thursday, he did not know when the issue would go before a judge.

"We're asking the whole equalization order be removed or lowered to a much lower increase," he said.

McManus said in talking to other county assessors it may have been the 1990s that an assessor last protested a final order to a higher court. "We're in unchartered territory."

Officials with the Iowa Department of Revenue did not return a call Friday.