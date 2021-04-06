Judge upholds ruling requiring residents pay for Scott County supervisor's appeal

Larew had asked the court to amend its ruling and list Trimble and Wills as third-party intervenors representing "the interests of Scott County voters who signed petitions to trigger a public hearing pursuant to Iowa Code," and to assess the costs of the appeal to Maxwell.

District Court Judge Patrick McElyea, in an order issued Monday, said the "costs were properly assessed to the 'losing party.'"

McElyea, in his order, said Maxwell's appeal required the court to "determine anew all questions arising in the case."

"This means the parties were in the same positions they were in before the vacancy panel," McElyea wrote. "The Intervenors 'petitioned' to convene the vacancy panel and raised the issue of whether Maxwell could serve. For purposes of assigning parties for the appeal, the Court finds it was appropriate to designate the Intervenors as Petitioners."

McElyea last week sided with Maxwell and overturned a three-person panel’s decision to declare his spot on the county board vacant because of his membership on the North Scott School Board.