Julian Castro has canceled his Iowa campaign events scheduled for Friday, May 10.
Castro, who served as secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development under President Barack Obama, was scheduled to make appearances in Muscatine and Davenport as part of his his campaign to become the Democratic nominee for president. The candidate has been delayed in Atlanta, according to a campaign representative.
This is the second time Castro has canceled area campaign events. Events in eastern Iowa were canceled last month when a snowstorm delayed air traffic in Chicago.
The campaign will reschedule, according to the campaign representative. Details have not been finalized.