 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jump in COVID-19 cases attributed to East Moline Correctional Center
topical

Jump in COVID-19 cases attributed to East Moline Correctional Center

{{featured_button_text}}
061620-qc-nws-emcorrections-001

The East Moline Correctional Center

 KEVIN E. SCHMIDT

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 2,530. Of the new cases, 54 are related to an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center, which remains under medical quarantine status with restricted movement. 

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, the East Moline facility is reporting a total of 170 prisoners and eight staff with coronavirus. 

Of the new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, the oldest is a woman in her 80s and the youngest includes three teenagers; two boys and one girl. 

Currently, 11 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 68.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 250,961 cases Monday and 8,179 deaths. 

In Scott County, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 2,383. The number of deaths in the county remains at 23.

There were 416 new cases reported statewide Monday in Iowa, bringing the total to 70,403 with the virus. Three additional deaths were reported, increasing the total to 1,168. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Amid pandemic, European tourism hurting
Lee-wire

Amid pandemic, European tourism hurting

  • Updated

BRUGES, Belgium — Bruges mayor Dirk De fauw first realized something was desperately wrong with European tourism when on a brisk March morning he crossed the Burg square in front of the Gothic city hall and there was nothing but silence.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News