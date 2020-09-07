Jump in COVID-19 cases attributed to East Moline Correctional Center

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rock Island County Health Department reported 67 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total number to 2,530. Of the new cases, 54 are related to an outbreak at the East Moline Correctional Center, which remains under medical quarantine status with restricted movement.

According to the Illinois Department of Corrections, the East Moline facility is reporting a total of 170 prisoners and eight staff with coronavirus.

Of the new COVID-19 cases in Rock Island County, the oldest is a woman in her 80s and the youngest includes three teenagers; two boys and one girl.

Currently, 11 patients are hospitalized in Rock Island County. The number of deaths remains unchanged at 68.

Statewide, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 250,961 cases Monday and 8,179 deaths.

In Scott County, the Iowa Department of Public Health reported 13 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 2,383. The number of deaths in the county remains at 23.

There were 416 new cases reported statewide Monday in Iowa, bringing the total to 70,403 with the virus. Three additional deaths were reported, increasing the total to 1,168.

