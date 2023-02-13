February is American Heart Month, a time to focus on your cardiovascular health. If you’ve had an event like a heart attack, it can be a challenging and emotional experience. But you don’t have to go through it alone. As you begin your recovery, a care team of cardiac rehab professionals is ready to provide the support and education you need to commit to a healthier lifestyle through a new program at Genesis.

Pritikin Intensive Cardiac Rehab (ICR) is covered by Medicare and many commercial insurers. It features both exercise and education at every visit. Patients with the following conditions are eligible to participate in Pritikin ICR:

• Heart attack.

• Coronary artery bypass surgery.

• Stenting or angioplasty.

• Current stable angina (chest pain).

• Heart or heart-lung transplant.

• Heart valve repair or replacement.

• Chronic heart failure.

Pritikin’s comprehensive lifestyle change program, documented in more than 100 published scientific studies, improves cardiovascular health by teaching patients important skills based on three pillars:

• Regular exercise.

• Heart-healthy nutrition.

• Healthy mindset.

“Cardiac rehab is a proven and well-established component of recovery from a heart event, but traditionally, the focus has been solely on exercise,” says cardiologist Kathleen Keyes, M.D., FACC, Cardiovascular Medicine, P.C., who is medical director of the Genesis Cardiac Rehab program. “Pritikin ICR is a comprehensive program which incorporates not only exercise, but also includes heart-healthy nutrition and healthy mindset education aimed at strengthening every facet of the patient’s well-being.”

Lifestyle choices are very important in order to avoid a heart condition. According to the World Health Organization, 80% of all heart disease, stroke and Type 2 diabetes can be prevented through healthier lifestyle choices.

Significant benefits of ICR over traditional cardiac rehabilitation include:

• Cardiac Rehab (CR) covers a maximum of 36 sessions, often primarily focused on exercise.

• Intensive Cardiac Rehab (ICR) consists of two components totaling up to 72 sessions.

o The first 36 sessions are primarily exercise, just like CR.

o The additional 36 education sessions focus on proper nutrition (including workshops and cooking classes) and a healthy mindset (i.e. stress and anxiety management, mood and relationship improvement, exercise safety and effective goal-setting).

• Traditional CR programs are historically underutilized. According to a study published in JAMA Internal Medicine, only 62% of qualifying cardiac patients are referred to a CR program by their physician. Of that 62%, only one-third actually attend the program.

• Facilities offering Pritikin ICR consistently see an increase in initial cardiac rehab enrollment and overall better patient adherence to the program.

In addition to exercise tailored to the patient’s current fitness level and health goals, through Pritikin ICR, patients learn how to:

• Implement significant lifestyle changes.

• Create a personalized Nutrition Action Plan and Exercise Action Plan.

• Lose weight using healthy, evidence-based strategies.

• Make heart-healthy choices when preparing a meal or dining out.

• Utilize a variety of strategies for tobacco cessation (if needed).

• Manage stress in their daily lives.

“Pritikin ICR is a time-tested, evidence-based, comprehensive and sustainable program with a high level of patient satisfaction,” Keyes says. “Pritikin ICR provides patients with the tools and knowledge they need to succeed, both during cardiac rehab and long after cardiac rehab is complete.”

The Pritikin ICR program is available at both Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, and Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, where close to 550 patients participated in cardiac rehab in 2022.