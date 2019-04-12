A closer look at the Habitat homes

The homes that Habitat for Humanity-Quad-Cities is building at 414 E. 6th and 408 E. 6th St. in Davenport are both two stories to blend in with the neighborhood.

They have three bedrooms and a bath upstairs and an open kitchen-dining room-living room on the first floor.

In keeping with Habitat's philosophy, neither has a garage. Homes are built with a concrete pad so a family has a place to park and on which to build a garage sometime in the future.

"We can build a house overseas for what it costs to build a garage here," Kristi Crafton, executive director, said. "And our goal is for every house we build here, we build at least one overseas. We have built 113 houses overseas by tithing our unrestricted dollars," or those that aren't specified for a particular use, she said. Unrestricted dollars include profits from Habitat ReStore, the nonprofit subsidiary that sells gently used building materials and other items, and general donations.

The homes are expected to cost between $115,000 and $117,000 each, Crafton said.

When ground was broken last May 19, each house was pegged at about $110,000, but lumber costs increased since then, she said.

The house at 414 E. 6th is being sponsored by the Scott County Housing Council, Russell Construction, Quad-City Bank and Trust, St. Paul Lutheran Church and the Scott County Regional Authority.

It will be purchased by Komi and Akouto Denou, both originally from the African nation of Togo, who will become U.S. citizens on April 24. They have two children, ages 3 and 7.

The house at 408 E. 6th is being sponsored by the Scott County Housing Council, the Scott County Regional Authority, Wells Fargo Bank, Habitat ReStore and The Fund for Humanity, which is a fund Habitat maintains as partner families make their monthly mortgage payments.

"We use that money to help fund more homes," Crafton said. "That way, they're helping someone else."

The two homes will be No. 110 and 112 respectively for Habitat in the Quad-Cities.

No. 111 in East Moline was dedicated earlier this month, with 113 under construction in Rock Island and 114 in Moline.

Ground-breaking is expected this summer for four more homes, two in East Moline and two in Davenport.