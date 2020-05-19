June 2 primary plan includes face masks, gloves, hand sanitizer

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

With less than two weeks before the June 2 primary election, county auditors are making sure they have everything necessary for in-person voting — poll workers, ballots, pens and funnels.

The funnels will be used when pouring hand sanitizer into spray bottles to keep polling places clean to allay fear of the novel coronavirus.

The Iowa Secretary of State Office partnered with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard to deliver 613 funnels — one for each polling place — for local election officials to use when pouring 1,832 gallons of hand sanitizer into 2,452 spray bottles.

“Protecting voters and poll workers while making sure every eligible Iowan is able to safely cast a ballot is our goal,” Secretary of State Paul Pate said. “We want Iowans who choose to vote in-person to know we’re taking precautions to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19.”

Local election officials also are receiving 130,000 gloves, 68,000 masks, 15,700 face shield manufactured by U.S. Nameplate in Mount Vernon and 15,000 social distancing floor signs printed by Tru Art in Iowa City.

The supplies are among the steps being taken to protect poll workers and voters who choose to cast in-person ballots from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. June 2.