Juneteenth celebrations expand at Lincoln Resource Center

Quad-Cities organizations are getting ready to celebrate Juneteenth with more people than ever this weekend. 

The holiday, which commemorates the true ending of slavery in the U.S. when the last slaves heard of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, has been celebrated in the Quad-Cities for years. Friends of MLK has put on festivities for about eight years, festival coordinator Tracy Singleton said, and other groups celebrated before them.

With Juneteenth becoming a federal holiday, however, people are learning more and wanting to celebrate themselves. 

"We're able to offer more added elements each year, and the attendance gets bigger every year," Singleton said. 

Friends of MLK will host the 2022 Juneteenth Community Festival 11 a.m.-6 p.m. June 18 at the Lincoln Resource Center, 318 E. 7th St., Davenport. There will be live music and other entertainment, cultural activities, food, retail and resource booths and the Miss Juneteenth Pageant. 

New this year is a second day of celebrations — the Faith, Freedom and Fatherhood Festival. The public is invited to stop by the faith-based event 2-5 p.m. June 19 at the Lincoln Resource Center to participate in activities, including gospel music and fellowship, and honor Black men and the role they have in the community.

Admission to both events is free. 

Excessive heat has kept many people inside this week, Singleton said, but she's hoping the weather won't stop them from coming out and having a good time. 

Singleton said she'd heard people in her day-to-day life talking about Juneteenth, seeking to know more about why they may have the day off or are seeing more events. As it becomes more well-known, she said she hopes that Juneteenth will become more of a mainstream holiday — not commercialized, but a day that is accepted without confusion or controversy. 

"I hope that people do take this as an opportunity to treat this just like the Fourth of July or St. Patrick's Day," Singleton said. "It's an American holiday, and you don't have to be Black to participate. In fact, we want more people out here because you have the cultural activities, you have the history component, you have the Black businesses out as vendors — it gives you a chance to contribute to what we're trying to do as a community."

Photos: Juneteenth celebration at the Lincoln Center Saturday in Davenport.

History of Juneteenth in Iowa and Illinois

Iowa has officially recognized Juneteenth since 2002 — the seventh state to do so. Then-Gov. Tom Vilsack established the holiday as an official day of recognition, to be observed the third Saturday of June. 

In 2021, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed Juneteenth into state law, designating June 19 as National Freedom Day as a state holiday in Illinois. Sunday is the first time that Illinois will observe Juneteenth as an official state holiday since it was signed into law.

“With this change, the people of Illinois will have a day to reflect on how the freedom that we celebrate just two weeks later, on the fourth of July, was delayed to Black Americans and in many ways delayed still,” Pritzker said at the 2021 bill signing ceremony.

The state will also require all flags covered by state law to be lowered to half-staff. The Juneteenth flag will also fly over the state Capitol in Springfield as well.

While the day has been celebrated for years before it became a state holiday, in 2011 then-Gov. Pat Quinn proclaimed June 19th as Juneteenth Day in Illinois at a ceremony held in Chicago.

Quinn also signed legislation to designate March 25 in Illinois as the Day of Remembrance of the Victims of Slavery and the Transatlantic Slave Trade in the state.

