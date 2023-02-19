The Junior Board of Rock Island held its 84th annual Mardi Gras Charity Ball on Saturday at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, with this year’s theme being “An Evening in Eden.”

The Junior Board raises money each year for charities that support children and families.

Founded in 1935 with the mission of serving children in the community, the primary focus began by supporting Visiting Nurses & Homecare Association by volunteering hours for their child-related causes.

The Junior Board today supports more than 40 organizations in the Quad-City area, and over the years has provided more than $1.7 million to child-related services.

This year’s Mardi Gras King is John McEvoy Jr.

McEvoy worked for 46 years in financial institutions in the Quad-Cities, retiring in February 2021 as executive vice president-chief operations officer and cashier of Quad-City Bank & Trust Co.

He has served the community with his involvement in numerous groups. For 28 years he was involved with the Rock Island Girls Softball League, serving as past president, treasurer and coach.

In 2009 during his tenure as president of the league a group of dedicated league officers and the Rock Island Parks Department developed a new lighted softball complex near Hauberg Civic Center. The complex was funded with more than $285,000 raised through donations, grants, fundraisers, and with the help of Major League Baseball and its Baseball Tomorrow Organization. A permanent concession stand was added in 2013.

McEvoy was named Rock Island Citizen of the Year in 2015 in the individual category.

He was inducted into the Augustana College Hall of Fame for baseball in 2004. He was a pitcher for Augustana and still holds the records for the single season winning percentage with his mark of 9-0 in 1974 and holds the lowest ERA of 1.61. He was team MVP in both his junior and senior year, and earned All-American honors in 1975.

McEvoy graduated from Rock Island High School in 1971. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in accounting and business administration from Augustana in 1975. He graduated in 1985 from the Illinois Bankers Association Graduate School of Banking at the University of Illinois.

He currently serves on the Rock Island Parks & Recreation Board, the Rock Island Evening Lion’s Club and the Rock Island-Milan Booster Club. He has served as treasurer of the Rock Island High School Music Association, as well as the Rock Island County Children’s Advocacy Center, and is a past member and officer of the Rock Island Jaycees.

McEvoy is a supporter of Naibi Zoo, Quad City Botanical Center, Birdies for Charity, Augustana College, Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation and the Two Rivers YMCA-Rock Island Library.

He has been married to his wife, Geralyn, for 43 years. They have three children, Jay, Leanne, and Kimberly. They also have six grandchildren.

This year’s Mardi Gras Queen is Claudia Jean Myler Schwertley.

Schwertley graduated in 1967 as valedictorian of Missouri Valley, Iowa, High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science degree in 1970 from Iowa State University. She was a substitute teacher from 1971 to 1975 when she became a full-time stay at home mother.

She has served as Senior Field Representative for the U.S. Census Bureau out of the Chicago Regional Office from 1989-2011. She also served as an election judge for more than three decades.

Schwertley has volunteered in many organizations over the years including JDRF which funds type 1 diabetes research, American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women, and Festival of Trees.

She is a former member of the Welcome Wagon in 1971 when she first moved to Rock Island. She also has been president of the Junior Woman’s Club and is a former member of the VNHA Board and the Quad-City Symphony Auxiliary.

Schwertley served on the Junior Board from 1978 to 1996. She was president in 1983 and Mardi Gras Chair in 1985.

She has been married to her husband, Dwight, for 55 years. They have three sons, Scott, Eric and Stephen, and eight grandchildren.