Junk yard wars: A Silvis man is processing tons of scrap in his yard. And has a woman living in his uninhabitable garage. What's a neighbor to do?

Michael John, of 1005 11th St., Silvis, got tired watching scrappers work in his neighbor’s yard, disassembling items picked from people’s trash and then burning some of it.

He spoke to that neighbor, James Stewart, 1001 11th St., several times about it. But he got even angrier when he noticed a woman living in Stewart's garage. He told the Silvis City Council on Tuesday he even saw dishes.

It was the second time he'd complained to the council. He'd gone last month, too.

“I want the scrapping to cease,” he said. “It was at the level of where it was being done almost 24 hours. There must have been 4 or 5 tons of stuff in his front yard and his backyard."

John believes a gang of scrappers moved into Stewart's yard from down the street.

“Scrapping, four or five trucks every garbage day,” John said. “Anytime they see anything on the curb or in a dumpster, they are there grabbing it. Somehow, someway, they are disassembling it so that they can take it and separate it out into bins so that they can recycle it.”

Scrap metals can be sold and recycled. The recycling aspect doesn’t bother John at all.