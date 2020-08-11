Junk yard wars: A Silvis man is processing tons of scrap in his yard. And has a woman living in his uninhabitable garage. What's a neighbor to do?

Michael John, of 1005 11th St., Silvis, got tired watching scrappers work in his neighbor’s yard, disassembling items picked from people’s trash and then burning some of it.
He spoke to that neighbor, James Stewart, 1001 11th St., several times about it. But he got even angrier when he noticed a woman living in Stewart's garage. He told the Silvis City Council on Tuesday he even saw dishes.
It was the second time he'd complained to the council. He'd gone last month, too.
“I want the scrapping to cease,” he said. “It was at the level of where it was being done almost 24 hours. There must have been 4 or 5 tons of stuff in his front yard and his backyard."
John believes a gang of scrappers moved into Stewart's yard from down the street.
“Scrapping, four or five trucks every garbage day,” John said. “Anytime they see anything on the curb or in a dumpster, they are there grabbing it. Somehow, someway, they are disassembling it so that they can take it and separate it out into bins so that they can recycle it.”
Scrap metals can be sold and recycled. The recycling aspect doesn’t bother John at all.
“I have nothing against recycling whatsoever as long as it's done in a proper environment,” he said. “A residential neighborhood is not a proper environment. 'I have told him, ‘Go get yourself a warehouse, Go get yourself a rental garage, something else.’ I warned him over and over before I even took it to the city."
Stewart could not be reached for comment.
John said it had gotten better.
“The major scrapping that was going on in the beginning of the year seems to have been choked off a little,” he said Tuesday. “Now, it just seems a little bit is coming each day.”
He wants it to end, though.
“No more junk brought in disassembled, burned off and processed there," he said.
He also doesn’t want to see anyone living in his neighbor’s garage.
A woman identified as Doris Scalf lives in the garage, according to reports from Silvis Building Inspector Tom Lupinski.
Lupinski checked out John's allegation and saw so much junk in the garage he thought it would be impossible for someone to live there. So he did nothing further.
it is illegal to live in a garage because you have to have ventilation, running water and sanitation, Lupinski said.
On July 5, John called Silvis Police, saying someone was trying to break into his neighbor’s garage.
“So the police went up there, they talked to Mrs. Stewart. When she came to the door, I got the whole video from the police body cam," Lupinski said. "The police asked her, 'Can I look into your garage to see if anybody is trying to break in or whatever? She goes ‘Oh, yeah, whatever, then she says, 'Yeah, there’s a lady living in there.'
"So (the officer) knocks on the (garage) door and says, 'Hey, it's police, and sure enough here’s this lady in a bed-kind-of-looking-thing, sleeping in there.”
After John’s complaints were aired at Tuesday’s Silvis City Council meeting, Mayor Matt Carter huddled with the police chief, Mark VanKlaveren. He met with Lupinski a day later.
Carter's message was clear: Abide by city ordinances, but get it taken care of. During the meeting, VanKlaveren said the body cam evidence corroborated John’s complaint about the woman living in the garage.
“Nobody wants to live next to a neighbor like that,” Carter said afterward. “We need to be as aggressive as humanly possible with this. We got to get our building inspector and our police chief to tag team this and get it going and expedite it as quickly as possible.”
If it has to be taken to court, so be it, said Carter.
Lupinski doesn’t believe that will have to happen.
"He has until Aug. 14 to call me back and get an inspection there,” Lupinski said. “And if it looks like there’s nobody living there, then he has complied with the city ordinance, and we won’t take any further action. But if I go there and it appears there’s somebody living there, he's getting a summons to appear in (court).”
Lupinski said he thought Stewart would comply and Scalf would move, especially knowing he would face the maximum fine of $750 a day dating back to June if he doesn't comply.
However, after that, whatever scrap or otherwise is in the garage is generally fair game.
"I don’t have any ordinance saying what you can have in your garage," Lupinski said. "You want to have your garage chuck full of yard sale scrap, you can do it. There’s nothing saying what you can have in your garage, as long as you keep the door closed and it ain’t out. There isn’t anything we can do inside the garage."
