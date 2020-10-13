Jury orders former Rock Island County Sheriff Boyd to pay $300,000 to woman he stalked and harassed

On March 5 or 6, 2014, Favela went to DePaepe’s Gym and when Boyd saw her he flipped her the middle finger. On or about March 11, 2014, she received a fruit basket with no card.

During that period Boy texted and called Favela. She later changed her cell phone number.

On March 15, Boyd parked outside Favela’s home in an undercover sheriff’s vehicle. When she left for work he turned on his emergency lights. When Favela stopped he spoke to her through the window. He told her the next time he stopped her she would go to jail for driving without a license.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On March 22, Favela saw Boyd parked outside her home and had her sister drive her to work.

On March 24, Favela received another fruit basket with a note that said, “Keep doing the right thing, proud of you.”

Favela canceled her membership to DePaepe’s Gym. Boyd asked for and received Favela’s new cell phone number from an employee of the gym.

Boyd continued to try to get Favela to agree to meet with him in person.

On April 4, he texted Favela, “Final thing figure out your ticket with me or it will be a warrant with everything I have documented in the last 18 months.”