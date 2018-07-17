Opening statements will begin shortly in the trial of Tremayne Thomas, charged in the May 2017 death of Brandon Brooks.
The 43-year-old Davenport man is charged in Scott County District Court with first-degree murder and abuse of a corpse in the death of Brooks, 35, of Rock Island.
This morning, attorneys selected seven men and seven women to hear the case. Two of them -both women-will serve as alternates.
At 4:29 a.m. May 30, 2017, Brooks' body was found on fire near the street in the 3000 block of West Denison Avenue.
An autopsy determined he was severely beaten and shot at least once prior to being set on fire, according to police.
Police say Brooks was seen with Thomas in Thomas' apartment the previous day.
On June 2, 2017, officers searched the apartment and found suspected blood evidence, according to police.
Officers also discovered suspected blood evidence in a van Thomas was driving an hour before Brooks' body was found, and in the bed of a pickup he owned, according to police.
On June 27, 2017, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation's lab determined the suspected blood evidence matched Brooks' DNA profile, according to police.
Thomas was arrested later that month.
This story will be updated.