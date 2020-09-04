Just in time for Labor Day, Loud Thunder opens new RV campsite

A new, 35-site, full-service RV campground called Deer Haven will open this weekend at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in rural Illinois City, part of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District.
It's the first new campsite built at Loud Thunder in more than 25 years, and just in time.
As more people turn to the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Loud Thunder has seen a significant increase in demand, Ben Mills, Loud Thunder ranger, said.
“We got a late start to the season due to the pandemic, but once we were able to open up in May, people have been flooding into the park,” he said. "Some folks are returning visitors, but many are first-timers looking for a safe outdoor experience — which we have plenty to offer.”
“People have been asking about Deer Haven all season," he said. "We’ve just been waiting for rain so the grass in that area would grow. It's looking good and we’re excited to get it open this weekend for the holiday.”
Construction of the site began in fall 2018.
The pull-through sites have water, sewer and 50-amp electricity. Three are accessible for those with disabilities. Each spot also has a concrete pad with additional space for a canopy. A new playground that was established with the campsite is nearby.
Reservations for Deer Haven must be made by calling 309-795-1040. The cost is $24 for county residents, $26 for non-county residents and $23 for people over 62 years of age.
All other campsites can be reserved online at ricfpd.org/Activities/Camping.aspx.
“This is the first campsite that’s been built at Loud Thunder in over 25 years and it couldn’t have come at a better time," Jeff Craver, Forest Preserve District director, said.
Deer Haven has access to more than 12 miles of hiking trails and is just a short distance from Lake George boat rentals. Boat rentals are open at Loud Thunder through Labor Day, and then will close for the season.
The Rock Island County Forest Preserve District is governed by the Forest Preserve Commission. It oversees six forest preserve areas totaling 2,529 acres, including Loud Thunder, Illiniwek Forest Preserve, Niabi Zoo, Indian Bluff Golf Course and Forest Preserve, Dorrance Park and Martin Conservation Area.
For more information, visit www.RICFPD.org.
