Just in time for Labor Day, Loud Thunder opens new RV campsite

A new, 35-site, full-service RV campground called Deer Haven will open this weekend at Loud Thunder Forest Preserve in rural Illinois City, part of the Rock Island County Forest Preserve District.

It's the first new campsite built at Loud Thunder in more than 25 years, and just in time.

As more people turn to the outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, Loud Thunder has seen a significant increase in demand, Ben Mills, Loud Thunder ranger, said.

“We got a late start to the season due to the pandemic, but once we were able to open up in May, people have been flooding into the park,” he said. "Some folks are returning visitors, but many are first-timers looking for a safe outdoor experience — which we have plenty to offer.”