Juvenile rescued from Plum River

A juvenile was rescued from the Plum River near Savanna, Ill., Sunday afternoon, according to police.

The rescue came after Savanna police received a call of three missing juveniles about 12:40 p.m. Sunday. Police located one of the juveniles and learned that two others might be in the river, according to information from the Savanna Police Department.

After a search, a juvenile was found clinging to a tree limb in the Plum River. He was pulled out unharmed. The third juvenile was located a little after 1 p.m. about a half-mile away.

One juvenile was flown by OSF Life Flight to Rockford Memorial Hospital. The juvenile’s condition was not known Sunday night.

Savanna Police, Savanna Fire Department and EMS and Carroll County Sheriff’s deputies assisted in the search and rescue.

