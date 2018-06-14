Kahl building sold; will become apartments

History of the Kahl building

The 10-story Kahl Building at 326 W. 3rd St. opened in the fall of 1920 with 184 office suites.

It was developed by businessman Henry C. Kahl, nicknamed "Hummer" for his industrious nature, who had a vision for a first-class office tower in Davenport.

He retained Davenport architect Arthur Ebeling to create what one newspaper reporter described as "a multi-million-dollar skyscraper, the finest structure in Davenport . . . "

Alabama marble, swirled in pinks, covered the lobby. Bronze and copper doors and trim added elegance.

The Capitol Theatre portion of the building opened Christmas Day, 1920.

In 1994, the V.O. Figge family, and heirs of Henry Kahl, gifted the Kahl Building/Capitol Theatre to the Scott Community College Foundation. Figge was the long-time chairman of the Davenport Bank & Trust Co. and husband of Henry Kahl’s daughter, Elizabeth.