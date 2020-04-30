Kahl Home: 2 residents have died from COVID-19, 3 employees tested positive

The elderly woman who died Tuesday at the Kahl Home in Davenport was the second resident there to die from COVID-19, Stephanie Worrell, spokesperson for the Kahl Home, confirmed Thursday.
Currently there are no staff or residents at the facility who have tested positive for COVID-19.
A letter sent to families and residents dated April 24, first mentioned a death. It was not communicated to the public Worrell said because the Kahl Home was "focused on communicating with the family members, the employees and the family members of the other residents."
Worrell confirmed Thursday the person referenced in that letter was an 80-year-old who died April 22. The gender could not be released, she said.
The family of Jeannette Green, 92, announced she died Tuesday. She was the second resident to die from COVID-19 at the Kahl Home. The Kahl Home confirmed her death Thursday.
“Today we can report that there are currently no residents or staff members exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19,” Worrell said in the Thursday release. “Subsequent to the first residents testing positive, Kahl Home designated one floor to co-locate COVID-19 positive residents and began to assign dedicated groups of staff to manage their care. Residents that test negative on the COVID-19 floor are now able to return to their rooms.”
A total of three employees at the Kahl Home have had COVID-19, but have fully recovered, Worrell said.
“Thanks to the tireless dedication of our staff, sisters, doctors, Public Health, CDC, CMS, and Scott County Emergency Services, we have been able to contain the virus quickly,” Worrell said.
“Because this is highly infectious disease that strikes older individuals and those with complex health issues most seriously, we continue to take many steps to support strong infection control.
“We recognize this is a time of great uncertainty and are diligently communicating with resident families about their loved ones — both those affected by Covid-19 and those that are healthy. In addition, we are connecting residents via phone or video call.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.