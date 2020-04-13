Kahl Home admits two employees, one resident have COVID-19

The people in these communities are vulnerable groups and often at risk for more severe illness, such as COVID-19, Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said.

The Iowa Department of Public Health provides recommendation and guidance to long-term care facilities, as does the Scott County Health Department, he said, in an attempt to minimize the impact of COVID-19. Most facilities have had to limit visits from family and friends, “but this is one of the many difficult ways we in the community are helping protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19.

Updated numbers from Scott County show only an addition of three new cases for 118 total with one death during the pandemic.

Rock Island County has 21 more cases for a total of 150 with four total deaths. Only one of the 21 remains hospitalized.

Muscatine County added six more positive cases and one death. It now has two deaths, the latest an adult between the ages of 61-80.

With national news talking about numbers possibly leveling off and President Trump talking about reopening the country, both health department leaders stressed Monday it is no time to let up on efforts like social distancing and other plans to combat the virus.