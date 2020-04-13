Kahl Home admits two employees, one resident have COVID-19

The Kahl Home in Davenport announced Monday that on Tuesday, April 7, it notified residents, families and employees of two employees testing positive for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, according to a news release sent Monday by Administrator Kimberly Hufsey.
Pamela Boldman, whose 92-year-old mother tested positive in the Kahl Home, said neither her brother, who is the oldest of the three siblings and usually the first notified, nor her sister (the next one in line), nor herself recall receiving that notification.
“We don’t have any recollection of an April 7 communication,” Boldman said
A note attached to the release said letters were sent Friday, April 10, notifying family, employees and residents of one positive test among residents.
“I had hoped to let families know before the media,” Hufsey said in the note.
The first the family heard of staff testing positive was Friday, Boldman said, the same day they learned of their mother’s positive test.
Boldman’s mother first came to the Kahl Home for rehabilitation a year and a half ago after suffering a broken leg and wrist. When her rehab was over, they opted to have her live there, Boldman said.
“At this time, two employees are symptomatic and two have tested positive,” the Kahl Home release continues. “Several residents began to show symptoms associated with COVID-19 and were tested. We were notified by the (Iowa) Department of Health that of the 11 residents tested, one resident came back positive and the rest are negative.
“The safety and health of our residents and employees remains our top priority,” the release from Hufsey said. “As such, Kahl Home continues to abide by all CDC, Department of Public Health and (Medicare certification and compliance) guidance as it pertains to containing and managing the COVID 19 virus.
“All infection control protocols for isolation and quarantine issued by the CDC and Department of Public Health are in place and closely monitored. We are actively monitoring our residents and employees for signs and symptoms of COVID-19, and are working with our local and state health departments.
The release did not seem to register with Boldman.
“Over time, our family has lost our trust in them,” Boldman said Monday. “A couple of nurses and nurse aids have been helpful all along. There are a few bright stars there. As far as overall, this has not been a good experience for us. Over time, our trust has been eroded.”
The Rock Island County Health Department has had a lot of communications with its long-term health care facilities, said Nita Ludwig, an administrator with the Rock Island County Health Department.
“We also have a lot of guidance that we have shared with them,” she said, “education on cleaning, disinfecting. They’ve all been very proactive, and they are doing a great job of cleaning and disinfecting. Of course, they have stopped visitation right now of outside people. They are doing all the measures we have asked them to do.”
The people in these communities are vulnerable groups and often at risk for more severe illness, such as COVID-19, Edward Rivers, director of the Scott County Health Department, said.
The Iowa Department of Public Health provides recommendation and guidance to long-term care facilities, as does the Scott County Health Department, he said, in an attempt to minimize the impact of COVID-19. Most facilities have had to limit visits from family and friends, “but this is one of the many difficult ways we in the community are helping protect the most vulnerable from COVID-19.
Updated numbers from Scott County show only an addition of three new cases for 118 total with one death during the pandemic.
Rock Island County has 21 more cases for a total of 150 with four total deaths. Only one of the 21 remains hospitalized.
Muscatine County added six more positive cases and one death. It now has two deaths, the latest an adult between the ages of 61-80.
With national news talking about numbers possibly leveling off and President Trump talking about reopening the country, both health department leaders stressed Monday it is no time to let up on efforts like social distancing and other plans to combat the virus.
“It’s certainly not time to let up,” Rivers said. “Any reduction in cases that we are seeing has to be because of our social distancing. So to let up at this time would undoubtedly bring another wave of cases.
Ludwig agreed.
“Certainly, if we were to let up we might see a rise in infections,” she said. “And we don’t want to undo the progress that we’ve made so far.”
The pair refused to say exactly when the peak is expected locally.
Citing the Easter family gatherings missed, spring sports and cultural events that have been wiped from the calendar, Ludwig said:, “We miss everything right now. But the only way we keep making progress over this pandemic is doing everything we’ve been doing over the last month.
“We must continue to stay home and go out only for essential trips. We must stay away from extended family. We must resist going to a store for essential items and simply browse to get out of the house for a while.”
But there are things people can do, she said.
Things people can do include biking, walking, yard work, video chatting with loved ones, cooking a new recipe and keep washing your hands, she advised.
“We will get through this,” Ludwig said. “We are getting through this.”
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.