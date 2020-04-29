Kahl Home resident recovering from COVID-19 has died

An elderly woman who tested positive for COVID-19 in early April but was thought to be recovering, died Tuesday at the Kahl Home.
Jeannette Green, 92, had returned Monday afternoon from Genesis hospital, her daughter, Pamela Boldman said.
She had tested positive for COVID-19, the coronavirus, April 7 with the results being learned April 10 and was hospitalized April 12.
She was released from Genesis Monday afternoon.
“On Monday she was doing quite well and then I got a call on Tuesday saying she had taken a downturn and was put on an oxygen supply and she hadn’t been able to eat,” said Boldman, who is from the Cleveland, Ohio area. “Oddly enough, no fever. The Kahl Home was asking if mother should be put on morphine or something else. I just can’t remember.”
Her sister from Moline was with her mother. Boldman asked if someone could call her primary care doctor, who is not at the Kahl home. Her sister said she would.
Shortly after that, Boldman got the call from her sister she did not want to receive.
“About a half hour later she said mother was gone," Boldman said. "I have never seen my sister so… she was really falling apart. She is devastated. We all are.”
The family has been critical of some of the care she had received at the Kahl Home and was considering putting their mother in another nursing home. Boldman noted that her own disapproval was more with the administration and management, and to an extent, the state of Iowa.
“I can think of at least one of the nurse aids who I know my mother really appreciated,” Boldman said. “I don’t want to condemn them all. I feel very left out by the management, the administration.”
It was clear she is also perplexed by the state and how it is handling releasing COVID-19 facts about nursing homes.
“I live here in Ohio and am aware of how the public is being informed,” she said. “It can be a single positive case. And all this information is disclosed on state of Ohio Public Health Department (website)."
She’s had trouble finding Scott County nursing home totals. The state does not consider the facility as having an outbreak until there are three confirmed cases.
"I realize Iowa has a similar dashboard but …, " she said. “I can't understand why the state of Iowa is not acknowledging… even if it’s a single case,” Boldman said.
"As of today's date, April 29, 2020," she wrote later in an email. "there is no notification listing the Kahl Home (Scott County) on the State of Iowa COVID 19 dashboard for Long Term Care (LTC) facilities. This is a listing of LTCs with residents and staff who have tested positive.
"From my perspective, it is unconscionable that both the Kahl Home management and the State of Iowa are not fully and timely informing the public of the actual situation in Iowa's nursing homes.
“I think it’s either under-reporting or non-reporting. I can’t help my mom any more. She’s gone. I just truly worry about these nursing homes. Are they truly protecting their residents?" she said. “I think it’s outrageous, unconscionable.”
The Kahl Home said it would have a statement later Wednesday. Since the family first disclosed the case, others with loved ones at Kahl have said they felt the care there was excellent, and that they had been fully informed of the facility's status.
