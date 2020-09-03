Kaiserslautern Square, next door to Duck City in Downtown Davenport, will be renovated to make it more inviting

A roughly two-year effort to renovate an overlooked patch of downtown Davenport is poised to move forward, thanks to private fundraising.
Davenport City Council members this week received an update on efforts to upgrade Kaiserslautern Square and award a $770,450 contract to a Dubuque, Iowa, construction company for improvements and park renovations.
Commonly known as "K-Square," the pocket park on E. 3rd Street across from the historic Adler Theatre honors Davenport’s "sister city," Kaiserslautern, Germany.
The city formed the sister-city affiliation in June 1960, under the "People to People" program, established by President Dwight D. Eisenhower, which promoted peace and building positive relationships between Americans and citizens of other nations.
City officials initially balked at the price tag to make the park more pedestrian friendly and inviting, which led to fundraising efforts by community partners to help pay for renovations.
All told, community members raised $188,500 for the $770,450 project through funding from the Downtown Davenport Partnership, Bechtel trust, Regional Development Authority, Scott County Regional Authority and Duck City Bistro.
"When it first came to us, it was a pretty good price tag and it was just the city funding this," Mayor Mike Matson said. "And many folks in this room went out and discussed with private partners to bring in some monies, (and said), 'If you want this, it's going to have to be a partnership.' They did that."
Plans call for renovations to make the square accessible for persons with disabilities, new pavers, lighted walls, overhead lights, shade trees, different elevations for seating and events, and an interactive water feature with nozzles that produce an extremely fine spray of water, which creates a fog effect that can be colored by LED lighting.
"This is a complete redesign of the square," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. "This is an opportunity to completely reinvent a space that could host a lot more public events. It’s just been a forgotten ... empty concrete space that hasn’t been touched much since it was first built in the early 1990s."
The improvements, Carter said, will make the square more inclusive and usable, with space and opportunities for live outdoor music.
"There will be an atmosphere and cool vibe to the space when it’s done, and it has never felt like that," Carter said.
He said he anticipates construction would begin this fall and be completed in the spring.
Davenport City Council members also discussed a project to convert a temporary traffic circle at 6th and Vine streets to a permanent one. Awarding a $83,305 bid to Centennial Contractors of the Quad Cities, along with the K-Square contract, will be on the agenda for council's Sept. 9 meeting.
City public works employees installed flexible rubber curbing and temporary warning signs in late 2018 to create a roundabout configuration to slow down traffic at the confusing, angled "five points" intersection of Ash, 6th and Vine streets.
Work would include pavement, storm sewer intake and pipe removal and replacement, ADA ramps and sidewalk improvements.
The city also received a $530,917 grant to help pay to extend a trail from Veterans Memorial Parkway south on Brady Street to 59th Street. The grant requires a city match of $240,000.
