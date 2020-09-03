Kaiserslautern Square, next door to Duck City in Downtown Davenport, will be renovated to make it more inviting

Plans call for renovations to make the square accessible for persons with disabilities, new pavers, lighted walls, overhead lights, shade trees, different elevations for seating and events, and an interactive water feature with nozzles that produce an extremely fine spray of water, which creates a fog effect that can be colored by LED lighting.

"This is a complete redesign of the square," said Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership. "This is an opportunity to completely reinvent a space that could host a lot more public events. It’s just been a forgotten ... empty concrete space that hasn’t been touched much since it was first built in the early 1990s."

The improvements, Carter said, will make the square more inclusive and usable, with space and opportunities for live outdoor music.

"There will be an atmosphere and cool vibe to the space when it’s done, and it has never felt like that," Carter said.

He said he anticipates construction would begin this fall and be completed in the spring.