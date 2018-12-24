The lights are on full power Thursday, December 20, 2018, at the Kall house, 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport. The music and the lights are synchronized during a show every half hour until 10:30 every night. The show runs through Jan. 2.
Mom Erika and Aubrey hold a picture of Aubrey's brother, Adam, who is not home for the holidays yet; with dad Ed Kall on Thursday, December 20, 2018, at their residence, 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport. The music and the lights are synchronized during a show every half hour until 10:30 every night.
The lights are on full power Thursday, December 20, 2018, at the Kall house, 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport. The music and the lights are synchronized during a show every half hour until 10:30 every night. The show runs through Jan. 2.
After dark, it isn’t unusual to see carloads of people of all ages sitting in the area of 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport.
That’s because they want to get a good vantage point of the 4 minute-long Kall Christmas Lights show, which is presented every half hour nightly from 5:30-10:30 p.m. through Jan. 2.
Moments before the show begins, the audience members, many of them carrying cell phones set to “video,” walk closer. Toddlers, parents, grandparents and great-grandparents, sometimes accompanied by the family dog, stand together with the whirling glow of animated lights synchronized to music reflected on their smiles.
They tune in to 107.1 FM to hear the Kall family’s introduction, instructions to keep traffic flowing and to keep neighbors’ driveways clear, and then the music and the lights begin (to hear the music, you must listen to the radio). The Kall family members – you can spot them because they often wear Santa hats – sometimes join the onlookers to chat about what will transpire.
Although the Kalls have decorated their house for many years, the music didn’t begin until 2009.
Aubrey Kall, 25, started it when she was 15 and saw a commercial on TV with lights moving to music (it probably was the instrumental version of "Wizards in Winter" by the Trans-Siberian Orchestra, synchronized with animated lights on a house).
She wanted to do that with her family home. “If you learn to code everything, I will buy the equipment,” her dad, Ed Kall, promised.
And so she did, although she struggled a bit the first year.
Now it’s part of her seasonal routine: She begins her music process around June. “I pick a Christmas show and a non-Christmas show,” she said.
It takes weeks of work. For example, the “Harry Potter” mix – a popular attraction this year – took about 30 hours to compile. And programming it took three hours per minute. Other shows include the Straight No Chaser comic version of “The 12 Days of Christmas.”
Aubrey has formed a company – Luminous Harmony – as a professional light-show designer.
“I want to bring joy to people, make them happy," she said. ”The response has been absolutely amazing.”
She has done 42 shows this season for drive-through parks and residential homes. “I’m so excited to see what next year holds," she said.
In the meantime, the entire neighborhood is filled with decorations, so there's something to enjoy between presentations.
“We actually didn’t tell our neighbors to put lights up at all. I love that the whole street has lights now,” she said. “We have recordings that play in between the show, so traffic clears and neighbors can get in and out of their houses.”
The family, which makes no profit from the shows, has an FM transmitter in their garage that enables them to broadcast the message and the music for a short distance. That keeps the audiences informed until the shows start.
Extra electricity costs about $1 per hour.
It’s impossible for the Kalls to estimate how many people have seen the show. “We think thousands of people see it every year,” she said, taking into consideration there are 20-or-so cars at some presentations and the vehicles hold multiple people. The Kall Christmas Lights Facebook page now has more than 4,000 likes.
Parents Erika and Ed, along with their son Adam (who recorded his portion of the radio welcome from his home in New York) all play a part. They start decorating in October, often using repurposed items -- a flag pole holds a star, for example.
At one point, Ed bought his children a trampoline, knowing it would become the basis for a “tree” created with strings of lights.
Aubrey, who teaches a class at an annual Christmas expo, has a degree in business management and an MBA from Northern Michigan University.
To see the light show, park across the street from the Kall home and follow the directions you hear on the radio.
Find out more about Aubrey’s Luminous Harmony business and see past Kall Christmas Lights shows at www.luminousharmony.com
Our display, Kall Christmas Lights, is located at 1852 Westminster Circle in Davenport. There are 71,066 lights and four different musical shows, one of which will play every half an hour. This is the 7th year of shows to music and the 11th year of lights at this address.
The Kalls, from top to bottom, Aubrey, Erika, Ed and Adam stand inside a lighted Christmas tree at their home at 1852 Westminster Circle, Davenport.
