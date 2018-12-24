Remember the displays and luminaries that lit up Davenport's Oakbrook neighborhood? Or Lyle Haakenson's annual Christmas display on Lincoln A…

The Kalls: Please respect our neighbors

The Kalls ask visitors to respect neighbors by not blocking or parking in any driveways.

Also, they ask visitors not to stop or park in the middle of the street to watch the show.

The family recommends arriving at least 15 minutes early through Christmas Day in order to find a legal parking spot.

Shows run once on the hour and half hour for about four minutes so that traffic clears afterward and neighbors can leave and return to their homes.