DAVENPORT -- Kansas, the '70s progressive rock band, is making the 40th anniversary of its popular "Point of Know Return" album last a long time.
As part of the fourth and final leg of the 40th-anniversary tour, Kansas will return to play Davenport's Adler Theatre at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, April 25, 2020. "Point of Know Return" -- which includes the hit single "Dust in the Wind" and the enduring classic-rock radio title track -- was released in October 1977, and has sold six million copies.
The new tour features the band performing the album in its entirety, as well as showcasing other hit songs, deep cuts, and fan favorites. This “garage band” from Topeka released its debut album in 1974, and has sold more than 30 million albums worldwide.
The band is comprised of original drummer Phil Ehart, bassist/vocalist Billy Greer, keyboardist Tom Brislin, vocalist/keyboardist Ronnie Platt, violinist/guitarist David Ragsdale, guitarist Zak Rizvi, and original guitarist Richard Williams.
Kansas last played at the Adler in April 2018. Tickets for next spring's show ($45, $55, $75, $125) and VIP packages go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Sept. 27, at the Adler Theatre Box Office, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, 800-745-3000 and online at Ticketmaster.com.