Karp will step away from Davenport Civil Rights Commission, cites health and stress

Rabbi Henry Karp confirmed Wednesday he will not seek reappointment to the Davenport Civil Rights Commission.
A longtime community activist and vocal member of One Human Family-QCA, Karp, 72, cited health concerns as the "primary reason" he decided to step aside. He was appointed to the commission by former mayor Frank Klipsch in 2019 and his term is slated to end Nov. 30.
"I hope Rabbi Karp can focus on his health," Davenport Civil Rights Director Latrice Lacey said. "I want to wish him the best in his future endeavors and his health will improve."
Karp's decision leaves three empty seats on the seven-member commission, as Janelle Swanberg and Ruby Batimana announced last week they will not seek reappointment. Rev. Richard Pokora's term ends Nov. 30. He declined to comment on if he wanted to serve another two-year term.
Karp said a "contributing factor" led to his decision.
"There should be a certain amount of stress involved in serving on the Civil Rights Commission," Karp said Wednesday. "You hear from people who believe their civil rights have been violated and you're tasked with making sure you are even-handed in trying to find justice. It requires a great deal of effort to remain unbiased while having a heart and soul. That stress, though, is to be expected. But stress is not my friend these days."
Karp said another source of stress for commissioners is the specter of controversies that have swirled around the Civil Rights Commission since 2018, when the city attempted to put the office and Lacey under the supervision of three aldermen from the Davenport City Council.
"I was not on the Civil Rights Commission at the time," Karp explained. "But what I saw at that time was not encouraging. I attended a public meeting where crazy threats were made. That was a brutal battle.
"But I supported the Civil Rights Commission being independent. I still do. State law requires it and it is the only way to make sure it is not influenced."
Open turmoil began in the spring of 2019 after three commissioners refused to step down when their terms expired. They continued to attend meetings, even after Klipsch appointed, and the city council approved, Karp, Swanberg and Pokora to replace them.
Klipsch removed four additional commissioners in April of 2019 for allowing the three former members to participate in meetings while refusing to accept their replacements. One of those four, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, sued the city and Klipsch over her removal.
Eventually, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of the right of Davenport's mayor to replace commissioners after a two-year term.
"The other, really damaging stress, is that there's still a lot of baggage from the whole issue of who were the legitimate commissioners. And there is what might best be called the persistent idea that there is a plot to replace Latrice Lacey as the director of the Civil Rights Commission."
Karp said the suspicions "were like walking into a propeller blade."
"Myself, Janelle, Ruby, we wanted to work to move the commission forward. We wanted to work with Director Lacey and city to improve that relationship. We wanted to improve the relationship between Director Lacey and the commission," Karp said. "Instead, there was very little done by the commission because of all the conflict.
"The point I'm trying to make is that we have not been able to overcome this mythology that we were in some way out to get Director Lacey."
Karp informed Matson of his decision last Friday. Matson said last week there are a number of candidates for the open commission seats and he is actively recruiting other possible commissioners.
Karp said he will remain active in One Human Family-QCA.