Karp will step away from Davenport Civil Rights Commission, cites health and stress

Karp said another source of stress for commissioners is the specter of controversies that have swirled around the Civil Rights Commission since 2018, when the city attempted to put the office and Lacey under the supervision of three aldermen from the Davenport City Council.

"I was not on the Civil Rights Commission at the time," Karp explained. "But what I saw at that time was not encouraging. I attended a public meeting where crazy threats were made. That was a brutal battle.

"But I supported the Civil Rights Commission being independent. I still do. State law requires it and it is the only way to make sure it is not influenced."

Open turmoil began in the spring of 2019 after three commissioners refused to step down when their terms expired. They continued to attend meetings, even after Klipsch appointed, and the city council approved, Karp, Swanberg and Pokora to replace them.

Klipsch removed four additional commissioners in April of 2019 for allowing the three former members to participate in meetings while refusing to accept their replacements. One of those four, Nicole Bribriesco-Ledger, sued the city and Klipsch over her removal.

Eventually, the Iowa Supreme Court ruled in favor of the right of Davenport's mayor to replace commissioners after a two-year term.