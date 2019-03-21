The executive producer of “Unplanned,” a faith-based film opening to the public March 29, has roots in the Quad-Cities.
Steve Katz, the son of the late Martin and Susan Katz, Rock Island, graduated from Rock Island High School in 1983. Martin Katz was an attorney, and Susan Katz had an art studio in Rock Island.
Katz, an attorney with Sidley Austin for seven years, moved to southern California to work in the entertainment industry.
Through connections in the industry, he was “offered a dream job working in this mail room.”
His tenure there was relatively brief, said Katz who, on one occasion, drove actress Parker Posey to auditions.
He also was involved in talent management, through which he met Cary Solomon and Chuck Konzelman, writers of the films “God’s Not Dead” and “God’s Not Dead 2.”
Katz and the writers work on faith-based films, such as “Unplanned,” to be distributed by Pure Flix, an American Christian production and distribution company.
As executive producer, Katz works behind the scenes with financing, legalities and promotion.
Special premier showings will be March 25 (at capacity) and March 26 at Cinemark, Davenport, where the movie will open for general audiences Friday, March 29. It will open that day on 800 screens.
The pro-life movie is about a woman’s experience with Planned Parenthood. Katz said the movie takes a critical look at Planned Parenthood as an organization.
“We need to hear more of both sides in this day and age,” Katz said. “This shows there are zealots on both sides of the debate."
The film is rated “R," not for profanity, violence or sex, but the display of some blood from an abortion procedure.
Some financing was provided by St. Thomas Aquinas Medical Guild of the Quad-Cities, a physician-led association of health-care professionals and others committed to the promotion of the culture of life in the Quad-City community.
According to its website, “We share the Catholic Church's dedication to the indisputable importance of both faith and reason. We work and pray for the promotion of Catholic values, tirelessly defending those who are defenseless, particularly the unborn, the elderly, and our mentally and/or physically disabled brothers and sisters.”
Any March 26 tickets available will be at the Women’s Choice Center, Bettendorf, 563-332-0475.