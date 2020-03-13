Kavanaugh's to scale back celebration

Friday, Kavanaugh said his Shamrockin' Paddy O' Pardy is no longer a go, but the Rock Island-based tavern will be open for a scaled-back celebration.

Kavanaugh's will offer its corned beef and cabbage special and will feature the acoustic-music dual of Greg and Rich from noon until 5. Instead of five bands longtime local favorite Phyllis and the Sharks will play the event tent Saturday from 3-6 p.m. Tonight, blues star Hector Anchondo, will perform inside Kavanaugh's from 8-11.

"It's important not to exceed the governor's crowd mandate,'' Kavanaugh said in a Friday phone conversation. "We are taking it back several notches.''

In year's past, Kavanaugh's St. Patrick's Day celebration, could see as many as 6,000 guests pas through the gates over 13-hour period.

"Something that big just wouldn't be safe,'' Kavanaugh said. "Keeping everyone safe is goal No. 1. "We did receive tons of calls asking us to still have the event even if we have to make sure we limit the number of people. And we will limit people and keep a really close eye on it.''