A kayaker had to be rescued Sunday after falling into the Rock River, prompting the Blackhawk Fire Department to remind everyone to stay off the river during floods.
Blackhawk Fire Department responded to a report of a kayaker in the water around 4:30 p.m. The man had fallen out of his kayak and was not wearing a personal flotation device. Two other kayakers were with him trying to assist him.
Crews originally responded to the area of the Hennepin Canal bike bath off of Big Island Road as bystanders reported hearing calls for help coming from the tree line in the river downstream of the railroad bridges.
The Blackhawk Fire Department requested the following other agencies to respond to assist in the rescue of the kayaker: Rock Island Arsenal Fire Department, Rock Island Fire Department, the Illinois DNR and Med Force.
Emergency crews also were looking on Vandruff’s Island to see if the kayakers were on that side of the river.
Rescuers were unable to locate the subjects at first, until Rock Island Fire Department crews on 8th Street and 41st Avenue spotted the kayakers in the water and had voice contact with them.
Med Force was canceled at that time. An Illinois DNR Conservation Police Officer arrived and was able to launch his boat from Big Island Road.
He was able to get to the subjects and rescue the three of them from a logjam down behind and upstream of Ted’s Boatarama on 31st Avenue in Rock Island. The three kayakers were then taken over to the boat launch at Ted’s Boatarama.
All three of the subjects refused any medical aid. Crews were completed the call at 6:30 p.m.