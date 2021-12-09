Keagan Berding received full funding for service dog. But his family isn't the only one in the Quad-Cities raising money for a service dog

For two months, Ryan Berding and his family watched as numbers inched closer and closer to their funding goal. Donations trickled or poured in depending on the day, supplemented by T-shirt sales and other efforts.
While Berding and his wife, Melissa, knew it would take years to actually bring home a service dog for their 6-year-old son, Keagan, reaching their funding goal of $17,000 would jump-start the process.
Keagan, who was diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder at 2 years old, needs a service dog to be a comfort in overwhelming situations, and as a last resort, tether Keagan or help search for him if he elopes. The family is working with 4 Paws for Ability to train a dog in skills Keagan needs.
At the beginning of the week, the Berdings had raised a little over $15,000, still needing a bit more to reach their goal. However, by Monday night, a single donation changed the family's hope of giving Keagan comfort and freedom to an inevitability.
Nestlé Purina PetCare Company notified 4 Paws for Ability Monday that it would close the funding gap to help the Berding family reach their goal, donating $1,631.
"It just goes to show you how awesome the community here is, whether it's Bettendorf or Davenport or even across the river," Berding said. "The Quad-Cities is just a great community."
Justin Wilkinson, factory manager at the Clinton Nestlé Purina PetCare Company location, first learned about Keagan when his story popped up on his newsfeed. He collaborated with local teams to see if they could provide any funding for the family, and it was decided they would close the gap.
"It was a worthwhile cause to give to, in making sure we're helping Keagan," Wilkinson said.
Wilkinson said he's excited to see what's to come with Keagan's journey.
As for next steps, Berding said they're currently waiting for the funding website to deposit the money to 4 Paws for Ability, then the family will cool its heels for around two years while the dog is raised and trained.
While they've been keeping Keagan involved in the process from the start, it's been a challenge to communicate everything in a way Keagan will understand, especially since they weren't sure if the funding would even come in before. Now they have a timeline, and can work with his educators to help explain the information.
No matter how large or small donations were, or even if someone couldn't contribute but shared their story, Berding said he's thankful for every bit of support.
"I hope that one day we're able to use this experience and pay it forward to someone else somehow," Berding said.
Ryan and Melissa Berding are raising money to get their son, Keagan, a service dog to help him feel comfortable enough to control his urge to run.
Keagan isn't the only kid in the Quad-Cities, or even in Bettendorf, hoping to get a service dog to help give comfort and safety.
If Willow Fuglseth had the choice, she'd pick the family dog, Bentley, to be her service dog. She and the golden retriever played on the floor while her parents, David and Melissa Fuglseth, spoke.
"I like to play with Bentley a lot," the 7-year-old said.
Willow has been diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, ADHD and intellectual disability. David and Melissa Fugleseth began fostering her when she was just 7 weeks old, and adopted her a little after her first birthday. They're hoping to pair Willow with a service dog from 4 Paws for Ability to help her feel safe and secure, and to deter her if she tries to run away or harm herself.
If Willow is feeling overwhelmed, frustrated or unsafe, she'll either try to run away, lash out, or just shut down. In the past she's tried to leave schools and classrooms, and it's sometime difficult to identify what might trigger her before she tries to elope. In the past they weren't able to let her play in the front yard by herself, just in case.
Helping her to feel safe can sometimes keep Willow from reacting in a way that's dangerous to herself, but it doesn't always work, and her parents aren't around her 24/7.
"She always has to constantly have someone kind of, at times, an arm's length away," Melissa Fuglseth said.
Like Keagan, Willow's service dog will most likely be trained in tethering and search and rescue, as well as act as a comfort for Willow.
How she interacts with Bentley first solidified the idea of a service dog in their minds, David said. While Willow was learning from home during the first waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, they noticed that she was calmer during online classes when Bentley laid next to her at their kitchen table.
"I think it will be a relief that she can feel that she's safe, and constantly feel that," Melissa Fuglseth said.
After a little less than a month of fundraising, the Fuglseths have raised around $3,500 of $17,000. It feels like they've been fundraising for longer, David said, especially knowing how far they have to go. But they know the wait will be worth it.
"Right now our biggest thing is just raising awareness..." David Fuglseth said. "It's neat to think that there's another family in the Quad-Cities, not just in the Quad-Cities, but in our town, going through the exact same thing."