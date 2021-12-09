Keagan Berding received full funding for service dog. But his family isn't the only one in the Quad-Cities raising money for a service dog

+3 Bettendorf family raises money for service dog to help comfort son with autism Ryan and Melissa Berding are raising money to get their son, Keagan, a service dog to help him feel comfortable enough to control his urge to run.

Keagan isn't the only kid in the Quad-Cities, or even in Bettendorf, hoping to get a service dog to help give comfort and safety.

If Willow Fuglseth had the choice, she'd pick the family dog, Bentley, to be her service dog. She and the golden retriever played on the floor while her parents, David and Melissa Fuglseth, spoke.

"I like to play with Bentley a lot," the 7-year-old said.

Willow has been diagnosed with Fetal Alcohol Syndrome, ADHD and intellectual disability. David and Melissa Fugleseth began fostering her when she was just 7 weeks old, and adopted her a little after her first birthday. They're hoping to pair Willow with a service dog from 4 Paws for Ability to help her feel safe and secure, and to deter her if she tries to run away or harm herself.

If Willow is feeling overwhelmed, frustrated or unsafe, she'll either try to run away, lash out, or just shut down. In the past she's tried to leave schools and classrooms, and it's sometime difficult to identify what might trigger her before she tries to elope. In the past they weren't able to let her play in the front yard by herself, just in case.