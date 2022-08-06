Keeping it cool in Q-C Aug 6, 2022 Aug 6, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago 0 1 of 4 While the region was under an excessive heat advisory, Evan Green of Bettendorf cools off under a waterfall at Whitewater Junction pool Saturday in Rock Island. GARY L. KRAMBECK Kaylani Pollard, 6, from Chicago, front, and Sofia Jackson, 8, from Mississippi ride a water tube down the slide at Whitewater Junction. GARY L. KRAMBECK Kelly Bradley of Overland Park, Kan., enjoys a Country Style ice cream cone Saturday in Moline. High temperatures reached 92 on Saturday in Moline. GARY L. KRAMBECK Lavelle Mclurin, 7, of Chicago ride a water tube down the slide. GARY L. KRAMBECK Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save On an extremely humid and dangerously hot Saturday, people found ways to beat the heat. While the region was under an excessive heat advisory, people found ways to cool off. 0 Comments Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Weather Heat People Advisory Region Cool Off Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Deere moving jobs to Mexico but says no plans to relocate Quad-City workers Deere officials said there are no talks of moving Moline jobs south. Times, local media sue Bettendorf School District The Quad-City Times and three other local news companies joined the Iowa Freedom of Information Council in a lawsuit filed Monday against the … Two men arrested after drug deal goes awry Davenport police arrested two Rock Island men early Friday in connection with a drug deal gone awry that led to one man brandishing a sword an… Riverside Family Aquatic Center closed due to a diarrhea incident The Moline Parks and Recreation Department said a diarrhea incident late Sunday, July 31 forced the pool to be closed Monday, Aug. 1 for the safety of all customers. The department apologizes for the inconvenience and will reopen Wednesday, Aug. 3. UPDATE: Davenport Police Department identifies serial spray-painting suspect The Davenport Police Department is looking for a gray suspect vehicle that was reported as driving erratically and spray-painting parked cars on Sunday, July 31. Davenport police shot man with foam projectile during confrontation A Davenport man faces charges after a confrontation with police that ended when they shot him with a foam projectile. Lost Nation man faces sexual abuse charge in Clinton County A 41-year-old Lost Nation man is facing a sexual abuse charge after Clinton County authorities allege he sexually assaulted the 13-year-old da… Thiel to serve 90 days for boat fatalities Thiel owned the boat that killed two in river crash. Head-on collision Monday leaves one driver dead The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded to a two car, head-on collision Monday, Aug. 1 at 9:40 a.m. on U.S. Highway 6 about half-a-mile west of East 200th Street that has left one driver dead. Man wounded in Davenport shooting after verbal altercation escalates into gunfire A Davenport man is accused of shooting another man after a verbal argument between the two escalated into gunfire Friday evening. Watch Now: Related Video Watch now: Keeping cool in the heat of the Quad Cities Saturday Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents Alex Jones ordered to pay $49.3 million to Sandy Hook parents New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously New Swiss power plant can charge 400,000 car batteries simultaneously South Korea launches ‘Danuri’ via SpaceX rocket, its first ever lunar orbiter South Korea launches ‘Danuri’ via SpaceX rocket, its first ever lunar orbiter