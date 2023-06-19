Thousands of people have been laid to rest in the rolling hills of Riverside Cemetery in Moline.

Located at 3400 5th Ave., above Riverside Park, sits the 62-acre cemetery. It contains more than 70,000 headstones, some dating to the early 1800s.

Many of the older headstones tend to have only a date and number, which was typical in the cemetery's early days.

Riverside is split into sections, with the oldest beginning at the wrought-iron gate and stone entrance. It also contains two replicas of canons — on loan from the Rock Island Arsenal.

In the rear of the cemetery is an area devoted to infant burials.

The tiered hills of Riverside are instantly visible from the lower entrance. The farther one drives up the hill, the more rows can be seen.

An open door on a utility garage revealed lawn equipment, tools, a Gator and other grounds-keeping necessities.

Taking care of such an old and vast property requires time, tools, care, experience and respect for those who rest there.

Maintaining the grounds

Grounds Foreman Brad Smith has been in charge of maintenance at Riverside Cemetery for a little over a year and has worked for the city for 25 years.

Many of his days are spent in the sun, mowing and trimming the vast acreage. In warm weather, Smith said, five seasonal workers help maintain the rolling hills and rows of headstones.

"If we get two mowers going, we can get everything done in a week," Smith said.

When mowing in sections with older headstones, Smith said, considerable caution is used to avoid damaging the oft-fragile markers.

"You might be mowing along and then you have to stop and back all the way out because there is no way of getting around some," he said.

In the event a stone is struck and/or knocked over, it is immediately set back in place.

The sections with the older headstones are mowed first while those with the more recent headstones are left until later in the week. More people tend to visit the newer sections, Smith said, and he wants to have those looking nice for weekend visitors.

The oldest section in the park is located near the eastern edge of the property. It is not accessible by vehicle. As the roadway is narrow, it has been closed off for safety.

In a heavily wooded area, headstones can be found on tiers there, too. Many of them are crooked or have toppled into the grass. Years of dirt and grime cover the stones, making it difficult to read their etchings.

A dirt pathway throughout the area keeps it accessible by foot.

With the oldest section being the original cemetery, Smith said, headstones date back to at least the mid- 1800s.

"The oldest one that I have seen with a date on it was 1803 to 1846," he said.

When it comes to maintaining headstones, most of the time it's fixing ones that are crooked, cracked, or need to be reset.

"A lot of the time, we go out and straighten headstones that are leaning or are toppled over with dirt," Smith said. "You go down, get a backhoe or some piece of equipment and we will get underneath (the headstone) with some straps and push it up and put dirt underneath to level it off."

Sometimes, a mower can be used to nudge a stone back into place, he said. He recalled a time a rounded headstone fell from its pedestal, went rolling down the hillside and had to be chased down.

"There's been a couple times, and we had to take two or three guys to lift it back onto its pedestal," he said.

Depending on how cracked a headstone is, some can be repaired with a strong glue. Some are beyond repair, he said, and must be replaced.

If a tree falls on a headstone or the city is otherwise at fault for damage, it's the city's job to repair or replace it. Tree trimming is among the responsibilities of the maintenance crew, along with weeds and road and path clearing.

Autumn brings leaf removal, but winter weather slows the need for Riverside maintenance.

Famous people at Riverside

Riverside Cemetery includes several high-profile gravesite.

The most notable is John Deere and family. Located to the east, on a hill that overlooks the Mississippi River and the new Interstate 74 bridge, is where the Deere family is buried.

Riverside does not maintain the Deere family gravesites, Smith said. Deere pays a small crew to care for the site and its surroundings, including mulching, mowing and other seasonal care.

Actor, playwright and Broadway producer Dwight Deere Wiman also is buried at Riverside.

A few other notable people include Edgar Allen Poe's son, Francis Dickens; musician Louie Bellson; and Willard Lamb Velie, who developed advanced engines for automobiles and airplanes.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Smith said, schools sometimes brought buses of kids to the cemetery for a scavenger hunt.

"Their object was to find the oldest headstone, so they would be all over the place for an hour or two," he said.

College students in art classes also visit the cemetery, he said, frequently setting up their supplies among the headstones on the hills.

A brief history

Established in 1851 as the Moline Cemetery, it originally was 5 acres that were purchased from Samuel and Mary Bell. At the time, a small buggy road led to the cemetery, which now is River Drive.

Joseph Pershing served as the first sexton, and the cemetery was placed under a board of trustees until 1872, when Moline voters approved incorporating Moline as a city. The city then gained control of the cemetery in 1873 with a board of directors appointed by the mayor and City Council.