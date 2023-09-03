Balance is a component of fitness that many older adults struggle with. This is something I have experienced firsthand, as I have taught thousands of seniors how to improve their balance and strength through structured fitness routines.

The thing about balance that many people are not aware of, is that there are many different components to it. Let’s take a look at a few of these components and see just how complex keeping your balance really is, as you move through your golden years.

When it comes to balance, there is more to the eye than just simply doing “balance” exercises.” When I teach balance, I separate it into five different components. Static balance, dynamic balance, agility, core strength and visual and audio cues.

Static balance would be considered the ability to hold a stable position in place without moving. Dynamic balance is being able to keep upright while moving. Agility is the ability to move quickly and precisely with your body, incredibly crucial in reducing falls. Core strength is important to provide a stable base for your limbs and body to navigate through space. Your vision and hearing is heavily involved in balance as well. As you can see, your ability to balance properly and effectively can be heavily influenced by more than just “standing still.”

How can this be applied? Simply taking all of these components into consideration when doing a balance and strength routine is the best way to apply this to yourselves. The balance class that I teach at CASI in Davenport has all of these components in them, allowing the attending seniors to achieve a (balanced) approach to their balance. I haven’t witnessed many other balance routines, so I can’t say how good those specific ones are. But, these classes exist at local senior centers, YMCAs and, sometimes, churches. If you aren’t a member of CASI, or have access to a senior center, I have numerous balance workouts on my YouTube channel “All Strong Fitness” that are completely free for you to view as well.

At the end of the day, making sure your balance routine has more than just “standing still exercises” is a good start. Thinking about all the different ways that you use your balance for more than just standing still in place, gives some context into just how complex getting better balance really is.

I hope to see you at a class, or virtually on my channel in the future. Keep working and keep improving, you’ve got this!