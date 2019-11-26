Keith Urban, Pitbull among 2020 Mississippi Valley Fair lineup

DAVENPORT — Country-music superstar Keith Urban will top the Mississippi Valley Fair's 2020 grandstand entertainment, which leans a bit less on country acts than most years.

The fair, 2815 W. Locust St., on Tuesday announced the following lineup for five of its six nights next Aug. 4-9, 2020:

Tuesday: Locash (country)

Wednesday: Keith Urban (country)

Thursday: Shinedown (rock)

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Friday: Old Dominion (country)

Saturday: Pitbull (rap)

Sunday: To be announced

Fun Cards — required to see any grandstand act, and good for the week — will go on sale Saturday, Dec. 7 at the Mississippi Valley Fair Starlite Ballroom at 8 a.m. WLLR Fun Cards are priced at $90 and regular Fun Cards are $75.

Old Dominion played Moline's TaxSlayer Center on Nov. 23. Urban, the 52-year-old Grammy winner, performed at the Moline arena in 2016 and 2011.

For more information on the fair (which celebrated its 100th anniversary this past summer), call 563-326-5338 or visit mvfair.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.