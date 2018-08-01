KEOKUK, Iowa — Almost a year after its removal from Davenport’s riverfront, the former Rhythm City Casino barge’s future here is up for grabs.
While talks of turning it into an event center, a boutique bed and breakfast or a floating mall with a restaurant have surfaced, nothing is set in stone, according to city officials.
“There are a lot of great ideas, and there’s a goal to get something up and going as soon as possible,” Keokuk's new City Administrator Cole O’Donnell said. “It’s just a matter of being able to get a hold of somebody who’s interested and has the resources to do what’s necessary.”
A seven-member commission meets twice a month to discuss further plans and possibilities.
Newt Marine Service of Dubuque transported the barge last September from Davenport to Keokuk for a little more than $200,000. The city paid $1 for the barge itself, so an interested developer does not need to pay the city any money for the property, O’Donnell said.
“They just have to be able to fix it up and operate it,” he said.
Water and power need to be restored, too, before any commercial development is done.
A crew this week cleaned up garbage and ceiling tiles that fell during the barge’s three-day voyage downriver.
“Rhythm City left a lot of stuff on the barge,” O’Donnell said. “We have to decide what to do with the supplies and equipment in there.”
A recent storm damaged the awnings around the front entrance, but other than that, Keokuk Mayor Tom Richardson called the former gambling barge beautiful and wonderfully intact.
“It wasn’t my decision, but we’re going to make the best of it,” he said of acquiring the landmark. “We need more riverfront development, and this is 30,000 square feet of riverfront we didn’t have before.”
In March, Rhythm City Casino’s former gambling boat caught fire in Memphis, Tennessee, where scrap workers were tearing it down. Rhythm City, meanwhile, opened its $110 million land-based casino and resort in June 2016 at the intersection of Interstates 80 and 74 in Davenport.
The casino's revenues have increased with the move, from $43,913,493 in fiscal year 2016 to $66,972,554 in fiscal year 2018, which ended June 30.
Back in Keokuk, O’Donnell said the barge could serve as an anchor to draw residents and visitors to the city's riverfront. Nearby attractions include a growing recreational trail, a new shelter at Victory Park, the Southside Boat Club and the George M. Verity Riverboat Museum.
“There are people who see the opportunity and people who can’t see the opportunity at the moment,” O’Donnell said. “You’re going to have that any time the city does something big.”
