Kewanee, Ill. man, Davenport woman held on burglary charges

All the items had a total value of $4,325.

The deputy also saw a window on the east side of the residence with its screen portion cut open.

The deputy spoke to the man identified as Bailey, who said he and Sanders were lost and trying to get home.

Bailey said the truck he was driving was his boss’s truck.

Bailey admitted to carrying a knife, and the deputy saw a knife on Bailey's waist.

The woman, identified as Sanders, said the items in the truck bed and the riding lawn mower near the truck were stolen.

The suspects allegedly had entered property on the 9400 block of Rivercamp Road, an unoccupied residence with a detached garage, in Donahue.

Sanders admitted to being a party to and present during both incidents.

Bailey is scheduled for arraignment June 4 in Scott County Court, where Sanders is scheduled for arraignment April 30.

