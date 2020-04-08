Kewanee, Ill. man, Davenport woman held on burglary charges

A Davenport woman and a Kewanee, Ill., man are being held in Scott County Jail in connection with burglary changes in connection with incidents in Donahue.
April Marie Sanders, 35, who is being held on a total bond of $12,000, faces charges of second-degree attempted burglary, second-degree burglary and second-degree theft, along with misdemeanor charges of driving under suspension and conspiracy.
Russell Lee Bailey, 41, who is being held on a total bond of $27,300, faces felony charges of second-degree attempted burglary, second-degree burglary, conspiracy and second-degree theft, along with misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and having no insurance.
Here's what happened, according to official documents:
Shortly after 11 p.m. Monday, a Scott County deputy was dispatched to the 10000 block of 298th Street for a report of suspicious people at a residence in Donahue.
The deputy saw a black truck in the driveway, a man in the driver seat and a woman standing near the truck.
The truck had a weed whacker, a push mower, a worm-drive saw and other items in its bed, and there was a red riding lawn mower nearby.
All the items had a total value of $4,325.
The deputy also saw a window on the east side of the residence with its screen portion cut open.
The deputy spoke to the man identified as Bailey, who said he and Sanders were lost and trying to get home.
Bailey said the truck he was driving was his boss’s truck.
Bailey admitted to carrying a knife, and the deputy saw a knife on Bailey's waist.
The woman, identified as Sanders, said the items in the truck bed and the riding lawn mower near the truck were stolen.
The suspects allegedly had entered property on the 9400 block of Rivercamp Road, an unoccupied residence with a detached garage, in Donahue.
Sanders admitted to being a party to and present during both incidents.
Bailey is scheduled for arraignment June 4 in Scott County Court, where Sanders is scheduled for arraignment April 30.
