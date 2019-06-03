CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man held on $150,000 bond for an alleged home invasion and two counts of armed robbery appeared in Henry County Circuit Court on Monday for a preliminary hearing.
Francisco “Cisco” Torres Paredes, 30, was charged May 28 with Class X felony home invasion, Class X armed robbery and being a felon in possession of a firearm, a Class 2 felony. He was also charged March 25 with making a false alarm to 911, a Class 4 felony.
Kewanee Police Officer Andrew Kingdon testified that at 3:30 a.m. May 25, he was dispatched to 99 Fairview Apartments about a male subject known as “Francisco” who went into an apartment and robbed people in the apartment.
Reports stated that the suspect in the incident was in a black Escalade SUV. Kingdon was in the area and saw an Escalade's taillights.
Kingdon said there were five occupants in the Escalade, including the driver, Elmer Herrera; Torres Paredes was in the rear passenger seat along with two juveniles. The officer said he knew Torres Paredes as “Cisco” from prior incidents. Kingdon said he saw the handle of a gun in the rear passenger seat floorboard area, and it was later discovered to be a Mossberg 12-gauge shotgun.
The officer said callers gave statements that the subjects had walked in and the man known as "Cisco" lifted up his shirt exposing the handle of a gun, He allegedly tapped the weapon on the floor and demanded money. He took $80 from one juvenile and $1 from the other. The victims were all able to give descriptions of Torres Paredes, including his neck tattoo, and they described the gun; one said it was a 12-gauge shotgun.
Kingdon said the driver of the Escalade said Torres Paredes asked him for a ride to Fairview. He said a juvenile in the vehicle had gone with them to hang out, and was standing at the door when he heard arguing upstairs and someone from upstairs ran down and said she'd been robbed of $80.
Kingdon also testified about the charge of making a false 911 complaint. He said Torres Paredes was arrested for violating an order of protection and criminal trespass in a building on March 23. When they brought him in to the police station, he asked to make a phone call. He called 911 and asked them to send officers from another agency “because these officers are acting weird.” Kingdon said he ended the phone call at that point.
Judge Jeffrey O'Connor found probable cause existed in both cases to believe a felony was committed, and a June 20 pre-trial hearing was set. Torres Paredes remained in custody on $150,000 bond as of Monday.