Kewanee man charged with child pornography, solicitation

CAMBRIDGE — A Kewanee man has been charged in Henry County Circuit Court with a number of sex-related crimes.

Jeremy R. DeBord, 39, was charged Tuesday with three counts Class 3 felony child pornography and one count Class 4 felony indecent solicitation of a child over the internet.

According to the charges, DeBord possessed one video and two photographs depicting child pornography on Jan. 4. He is also charged with indecent solicitation, which involved allegedly discussing an act of sexual penetration on Jan. 4 with a child or someone whom he believed to be a child over the Internet with the intent of committing aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

DeBord was arraigned Tuesday by Judge James Cosby, who set bond at $100,000 concurrent with two pending felony cases involving Class 2 felony aggravated domestic battery and Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine. The public defender's office was appointed to the case, and a preliminary hearing was set for Feb. 8.

