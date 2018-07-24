RAPID CITY, S.D. — Authorities in South Dakota say an autopsy has confirmed a man whose body was found at the bottom of a cliff near the Mount Rushmore National Memorial died in an accidental fall.
The Pennington County Sheriff's Office says the body of 58-year-old Anthony Rashid of Kewanee was found at the base of a cliff near a popular climbing area on July 20. Authorities say Rashid went hiking and rock-scrambling on July 19 and was found by hikers the next morning.
There are many popular rock-climbing routes in that area, but Helene Duhamel, a spokeswoman for the Sheriff's Office, said Rashid did not have ropes or other rock-climbing equipment.
Sheriff's officials say Rashid died of multiple force trauma due to the fall.
Officers from the National Parks Service and the Pennington County Sheriff's Office responded to the call from hikers. An investigation continues with the assistance of the FBI.
— The Rapid City Journal contributed to this report