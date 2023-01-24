Kewanee men face weapons, drug charges after shooting

Three Kewanee residents have been charged with weapons and drug offenses as the result of a Kewanee Police investigation initiated in response to a Jan. 19 shooting in the 100 block of South Grace Avenue in Kewanee.

According to a news release from the Kewanee Police Department, eight firearms were seized as well as several hundred rounds of ammunition, methamphetamine, heroin, cannabis, packaging materials, over $2,000 in cash and a vehicle.

The Henry County Special Operations Squad executed a search warrant for the residence at 504 Park Ave. in Kewanee, and nearby Irving School and Visitation Catholic School were put on lockdown for roughly 10 minutes during the execution of the search warrant.

The resident of the home, Justin K. Stanley, 18, was arrested. Officers located four handguns, one full-length shotgun, one loaded sawed-off shotgun, a 7.62 rifle, roughly 350 rounds of ammunition, firearm magazines, 9.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 1.2 grams of suspected heroin, 104 grams of suspected cannabis, packaging material, digital scales, heat sealer, police scanners and a surveillance system.

A loaded 9mm handgun with an extended magazine with 27 rounds of ammunition was observed on a chair with Stanley's cell phone where methamphetamine was being packaged when entry was made.

During the search, patrol officers saw a white 2005 Chevrolet Malibu circling the area. A traffic stop was initiated, and four people were identified: Danny H. Stanley, 38, of Kewanee, Justin Stanley's father; Sara L. Brimhall, 31, of Kewanee; Daphne F. King, 21, of Galva; and the fourth person who was released with no charges.

Danny Stanley was found to have a loaded extended handgun magazine in his pocket with roughly 27 rounds, and he had been sitting on a loaded 380 semiautomatic handgun. He was arrested for the weapons, and 2.7 grams of suspected methamphetamine and $2,146 in cash on his person was seized.

Brimhall, the driver, was arrested for possession of heroin, driving while suspended and failure to wear a seat belt.

King was arrested on a valid Stark County warrant and transported to the Stark County sheriff's office.

Andrew R. Luce, 35, of Kewanee was located walking in the 300 block of West First Street in Kewanee and identified as another person of interest in the Grace Avenue shooting. He also faced methamphetamine delivery charges from last September.

Luce, Justin Stanley and Danny Stanley were transported to the Henry County Jail.

Luce is charged with Class X felony aggravated discharge of a firearm and Class 4 felony reckless discharge of a firearm. Bond has been set at $200,000. He is scheduled to appear in Henry County Circuit Court Jan. 24.

Justin Stanley is charged with Class X felony armed violence, Class X felony aggravated delivery of methamphetamine, Class X felony possession with intent to deliver heroin, Class 1 felony methamphetamine delivery and five counts Class A misdemeanor possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, among other charges. Judge Colby Hathaway set bond at $175,000, and a preliminary hearing was set for Jan. 30.

Danny Stanley is charged with Class X felony armed violence, two counts Class 3 felony carry/possess firearm, Class 3 felony felony in possession of a weapon/firearm and Class 3 felony possession of methamphetamine. His bond was set at $100,000 by Hathaway, and he also has a Jan. 30 preliminary hearing.

According to the Kewanee Police news release, the department is continuing its investigation of the incident, and anyone with any additional information is asked to call the department at 309-853-1911.