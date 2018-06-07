Subscribe for 17¢ / day
Madison Keys of the U.S. gestures after missing a shot against Sloane Stephens of the U.S. during their semifinal match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, Thursday, June 7, 2018. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

 Alessandra Tarantino

LATEST: Sloane Stephens has advanced to the French Open final for the first time, beating Rock Island native Madison Keys 6-4, 6-4 this morning in an all-American semifinal on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The 10th-seeded Stephens will bid for her second major title when she takes on top-seeded Simona Halep of Romania in Saturday's final.

Stephens lost her serve for the first time against Keys when serving for the match at 5-2.

After the 13th-seeded Keys held for 5-4, Stephens served out victory at the second attempt. She won on her first match point with a backhand winner down the line.

The friends hugged at the net, both smiling.

The 25-year-old Stephens won last year's U.S. Open for her first major, beating Keys in the final.

