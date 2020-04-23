‘Kids are home and need pizza!’: Mama Bosso works hard to stay safe and keep up with demand in light of COVID-19

While disinfectants and toilet paper have been in high demand since the outbreak of COVID-19, so, too, has been another staple: frozen pizza.
The folks at Mama Bosso in Rock Island have been working hard to stay safe and keep up. Its pizzas are manufactured in Rock Island, and sold in Illinois, Iowa and parts of Wisconsin.
“For the first few weeks of the pandemic, every pizza we made was sold the next day. We had zero inventory,” said Mama Bosso president Scott Florence. “The shelves would be empty within hours.”
To better keep up, Florence said the company cut back on producing some of the business’ specialty items. “Our workforce was working more than they had in awhile,” he said.
Meanwhile, to be safe, Florence said employees amped up their cleaning regimen. Mama Bosso is inspected by the United States Department of Agriculture as well as a third-party auditor, so “we, like all good food manufacturers, spend a lot of time and resources preventing the spread of illness already,” he said. All surfaces and equipment are cleaned with disinfectants, he said, its uniforms are laundered by a third party, and more.
“How we go about our daily work already has a high degree of safety,” he said, but in light of COVID-19’s spread throughout the community and the world, the company implemented additional measures, including more surface cleanings.
Once the shelter-in-place order went into effect for Illinois, the company made a few more adjustments. “We are constantly updated with guidelines, and I sought out the advice of an occupational doc, (the) former commanding surgeon at the (Rock Island) Arsenal, Dr. Pete Matos, who sent me further guidelines, which we implemented,” Florence said.
“We screen for symptoms,” he said, adding that with only 20 employees, it doesn’t take long. Whenever someone calls in or is late, he said, they ask whether they’re sick and if they are, what symptoms they have. “We've had no one with COVID-19 symptoms so far,” he said.
Should anyone experience symptoms, “Dr. Matos also provided us with ‘back-to-work-after-symptoms’ guidelines” they can put in place, he said.
Florence said the company also restructured its pizza line and break room so workers could maintain at least six feet of distance between one another. Masks were provided for those who wanted one even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them, he said, “as this made our workforce more comfortable.”
And, “we already have rigorous hand-washing practices in place, plus gloves,” he said.
Since the pandemic began, there “has been a significant increase in our workforce anxiety level,” he said. “Some of us are struggling to even leave our homes, concerned about catching this virus.”
Florence talked with employees who said their fears of contracting COVID-19 at work are “diminished by our work practices,” he said. “Also, we all know each other and know that we're all staying at home with our families, coming to work, washing our hands, putting on our masks if we want, and going back home.”
Anxiety or no, “most of our team, however, feels fortunate to be part of an essential business,” he said. Besides, “kids are home and need pizza!”
