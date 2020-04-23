‘Kids are home and need pizza!’: Mama Bosso works hard to stay safe and keep up with demand in light of COVID-19

Once the shelter-in-place order went into effect for Illinois, the company made a few more adjustments. “We are constantly updated with guidelines, and I sought out the advice of an occupational doc, (the) former commanding surgeon at the (Rock Island) Arsenal, Dr. Pete Matos, who sent me further guidelines, which we implemented,” Florence said.

“We screen for symptoms,” he said, adding that with only 20 employees, it doesn’t take long. Whenever someone calls in or is late, he said, they ask whether they’re sick and if they are, what symptoms they have. “We've had no one with COVID-19 symptoms so far,” he said.

Should anyone experience symptoms, “Dr. Matos also provided us with ‘back-to-work-after-symptoms’ guidelines” they can put in place, he said.

Florence said the company also restructured its pizza line and break room so workers could maintain at least six feet of distance between one another. Masks were provided for those who wanted one even before the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended them, he said, “as this made our workforce more comfortable.”

And, “we already have rigorous hand-washing practices in place, plus gloves,” he said.